Another resident of Willow Crest in Sandwich dies from COVID-19; death toll climbs to 12 in facility

Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion, 515 N. Main St. in Sandwich, is the fourth DeKalb County long-term care facility reporting a COVID-19 outbreak. Seven residents and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the DeKalb County Health Department. (Katrina Milton)

A DeKalb County woman in her 80s died from the novel coronavirus, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday, the 33rd death in the county.

According to information from the DeKalb County Health Department, the woman was a resident of Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich, and her death marks the 12th to occur at a longterm care facility, which still reports 57 cases. The facility is the only one in the county currently reporting an active COVID-19 outbreak.

The total local case count rose by nine Wednesday to 1,040, and includes two new cases in residents under 20, four in their 20s, two in their 30s and one in their 40s.

In total, there are 120 cases in residents younger than 20, 273 in their 20s, 171 in their 30s, 140 in their 40s, 134 in their 50s, 77 in their 60s, 59 in their 70s and 66 older than 80.

According to county data, the city of DeKalb reports between 476 and 480 cases. There are 151 to 155 cases in Sycamore; 126 to 130 in Sandwich; 96 to 100 cases in Genoa; 56 to 60 cases in Cortland; 21 to 25 cases in Hinckley, 16 to 20 in Somonauk, Kirkland, Malta and Kingston; 11 to 15 in Waterman; and six to 10 in Shabbona. Esmond, Earlville and Maple Park each report one to five cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health lists cases and tests performed by ZIP code, while the county health department lists cases by municipality. Numbers vary between state and health departments because of data lags.

The 60115 ZIP code, including DeKalb, had 464 cases reported and 7,936 tests administered (a positivity rate of 5.8%); the 60178 ZIP code, including Sycamore, had 159 cases and 3,437 tests (4.6%); the 60548 ZIP code, including Sandwich, had 2,999 tests and 191 cases (6.4%); the 60112 ZIP code, including Cortland, had 55 cases and 736 tests (7.5%); the 60135 ZIP code, including Genoa, had 89 cases and 1,187 tests (7.5%); the 60145 ZIP code, including Kingston, had 17 cases and 298 tests (5.5%) and the 60146 ZIP code, including Kirkland, had 24 cases and 406 tests (5.9%).

In total, IDPH reported 211,889 people in Illinois have tested positive for COVID-19, while 7,806 people have died statewide. As of Wednesday, 3,489,571 tests have been performed. The site also lists statewide recovery rates, calculated by recovered cases divided by the sum of recovered cases and dead cases. The statewide recovery remained at 95%.

According to county data released weekly on Aug. 14, there have been 755 recoveries, with 240 cases in the recovery period, according to the health department. There have also been 20,904 tests run for a countywide positivity rate of 4.8%, down from 5.0% last week.