Another DeKalb County resident dies from COVID-19; weekly positivity rate drops as 57 more recover

The DeKalb County Health Department reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday, including eight in residents younger than 40. (Mark Busch)

Another DeKalb County resident, a woman in her 60s, died from complications due to the novel coronavirus, according to the DeKalb County Health Department Friday.

The death marks 32 total deaths in the county as a result of the viral respiratory disease. The health department also reported seven new cases. The woman's death was not linked to any county longterm care facility, and no new cases were reported at longterm care facilities in the county Friday.

A member of the Genoa-Kingston cross country team also tested positive for the virus, the school said to parents in a letter Thursday.

The county also reported 57 more people have full recovered this week. To date, there have been 755 recoveries, with 240 cases in the recovery period, according to the health department. There have also been 20,904 tests run for a countywide positivity rate of 4.8%, down from 5.0% last week.

There are now 995 total cases reported in the county. On Friday, there were two new cases each reported in residents under 20, in their 20s and 30s, and one in their 50s.

In total, there are 113 cases in residents younger than 20, 257 in their 20s, 165 in their 30s, 136 in their 40s, 128 in their 50s, 74 in their 60s, 57 in their 70s and 65 older than 80.

According to county data, the city of DeKalb reports between 461 and 465 cases. There are 146 to 150 cases in Sycamore; 121 to 125 in Sandwich; 91 to 95 cases in Genoa; 51 to 55 cases in Cortland; and 16 to 20 in Hinckley, Somonauk, Kirkland, Malta and Kingston; and 11 to 15 in Waterman. Esmond, Earlville, Shabbona and Maple Park each report one to five cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health lists cases and tests performed by ZIP code, while the county health department lists cases by municipality. Numbers vary between state and health departments because of data lags.

The 60115 ZIP code, including DeKalb, had 446 cases reported and 7,518 tests administered (a positivity rate of 5.9%); the 60178 ZIP code, including Sycamore, had 156 cases and 3,192 tests (4.9%); the 60548 ZIP code, including Sandwich, had 2,879 tests and 185 cases (6.4%); the 60112 ZIP code, including Cortland, had 51 cases and 681 tests (7.5%); the 60135 ZIP code, including Genoa, had 87 cases and 1,110 tests (7.8%); the 60145 ZIP code, including Kingston, had 15 cases and 273 tests (5.5%) and the 60146 ZIP code, including Kirkland, had 21 cases and 375 tests (5.6%).

In total, IDPH reported 202,691 people in Illinois have tested positive for COVID-19, while 7,721 people have died statewide. As of Friday, 3,285,348 tests have been performed. The site also lists statewide recovery rates, calculated by recovered cases divided by the sum of recovered cases and dead cases. The statewide recovery remained at 95%.