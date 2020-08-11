Over 1,000 households in DeKalb County could remain without power until Saturday, says ComEd

ComEd crews work on downed power lines on First Street in DeKalb Monday afternoon after a severe storm passed through the area. High winds, lightning and heavy rain caused damage consisting mainly of downed trees and power lines throughout DeKalb County. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB - Over 1,000 households in DeKalb County left without power following Monday’s derecho storm could remain that way for days, according to Commonwealth Edison.

According to ComEd’s outage map, over 350 residents in Sycamore are without power, 570 residents without power in DeKalb, 170 in the Kingston, Genoa area, and around 30 in the Kirkland area.

In a news release Tuesday afternoon, the City of DeKalb reported it currently has hundreds of residents in various neighborhoods without power after winds ranging around 80 mph ripped through northern Illinois Monday afternoon during a rare severe thunderstorm.

The City received an update from ComEd Tuesday, according to a noon release, stating residents could be waiting multiple days until their power is fully restored.

An update on social media from ComEd stated Tuesday morning the company had already restored around power to over 478,000 households across the state but a significant number remained. ComEd estimates all customers will have power back on by Saturday at the latest, the post states.

If you wish to report an outage or downed powerlines, call 1-800-EDISON-1, and are instructed to not touch any downed electrical wires.

The City's Public Works department has also spent the time since the storm responding to several reports of downed trees, which could require evening work to accommodate priority tree removals and public safety concerns, the release states. Additionally, crew will be out picking up other types of storm debris in neighborhoods until the end of the week, but will not collect materials.

Storm debris and other materials must be on a parkway area to be collected, the release states. For more information, contact the department at 815-748-2040 or Andy.Raig@cityofdekalb.com.