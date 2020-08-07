Former Carol Stream man gets 55 years for sexual assault of girl with spina bifida

A former Carol Stream was sentenced Thursday to 55 years in the prison for the sexual assault of a minor female who suffers from spina bifida.

Following a Jan. 23 bench trial, DuPage County Judge Alex McGimpsey found Adan Rodriguez-Ocampo, 55, guilty of four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Rodriguez-Ocampo’s sentence stems from charges that from May 2007 through March 2015, he sexually assaulted his female victim, who was under the age of 13 when the abuse began and suffers from spina bifida, on multiple occasions at her home and other locations, the release stated.

Rodriguez-Ocampo is a relative of the girl and had lived in the same house with the victim and her family when the abuse began. The assaults were discovered by the victim’s mother, who discovered sexually explicit text messages and photographs between Rodriguez-Ocampo and his victim on the victim’s cellular phone.

The victim’s mother contacted Carol Stream police, who in turn contacted the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office. An investigation conducted by the DuPage County Children’s Advocacy Center resulted in charges against Rodriguez-Ocampo.

Bond was set at $1 million for Rodriguez-Ocampo in March 2015. He has been in custody since that time.

“Mr. Rodriguez-Ocampo’s abhorrent behavior has certainly earned him each and every year of his fifty-five-year sentence,” DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office Robert Berlin said in the release. “The repeated sexual assault of a young girl with special needs is nearly incomprehensible and thankfully Mr. Rodriguez-Ocampo will now, in all likelihood, spend the rest of his life behind bars where he will be unable to sexually prey upon anyone. “

Rodriguez-Ocampo will be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.