Death toll from COVID-19 in DeKalb County rises to 30 Thursday; 13 new cases reported

The DeKalb County Health Department reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday, including eight in residents younger than 40. (Mark Busch)

Another DeKalb County resident has died from complications of COVID-19 on Thursday. The woman who died, in her 60s, became the 30th death reported by the DeKalb County Health Department because of COVID-19.

There also were 13 new cases of COVID-19 identified Thursday.

The death was not connected to any of the long-term care facilities in the county, and no new cases were reported at any of them. Pine Acres remained at 81 cases and 12 deaths, while Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion remained at 57 cases and 10 deaths.

DeKalb, Sycamore and Sandwich all saw a rise in cases Thursday, according to county data.

Cases in the county rose to 928 total, with a new case among residents younger than 20, five in their 20s, one in their 30s, two in their 40s, three in their 50s and one in their 60s.

To date, there are 100 cases in residents younger than 20, 236 in their 20s, 155 in their 30s, 129 in their 40s, 119 in their 50s, 69 in their 60s, 56 in their 70s and 64 older than 80.

According to county data, the city of DeKalb reports between 436 and 440 cases. There are 116 to 120 cases in Sycamore; 126 to 130 in Sandwich; 86 to 90 cases in Genoa; 46 to 50 cases in Cortland; 16 to 20 in Hinckley and Kingston; 11 to 15 in Kirkland, Somonauk and Malta; and six to 10 cases in Waterman. Esmond, Earlville, Shabbona and Maple Park each report one to five cases.

The IDPH lists cases and tests performed by ZIP code, while the county health department lists cases by municipality. Numbers vary between state and health departments because of data lags.

The 60115 ZIP code, including DeKalb, had 424 cases reported and 6,560 tests administered (a positivity rate of 6.5%); the 60178 ZIP code, including Sycamore, had 140 cases and 2,736 tests (5.1%); the 60548 ZIP code, including Sandwich, had 2,687 tests and 172 cases (6.4%); the 60112 ZIP code, including Cortland, had 46 cases and 600 tests (7.7%); the 60135 ZIP code, including Genoa, had 80 cases and 967 tests (8.3%); the 60145 ZIP code, including Kingston, had 14 cases and 247 tests (5.7%) and the 60146 ZIP code, including Kirkland, had 17 cases and 333 tests (5.1%).

In total, IDPH reported 188,424 people in Illinois have tested positive for COVID-19, while 7,594 people have died statewide. As of Thursday, 2,937,749 tests have been performed. The site also lists statewide recovery rates, calculated by recovered cases divided by the sum of recovered cases and dead cases. The statewide recovery remained at 95%.

According to weekly data released by the county on Fridays, there are 619 total recoveries in the county with 188 residents still in the recovery period, according to the county data. In all, 17,157 tests have been administered. The positivity rate countywide is at 4.9%.