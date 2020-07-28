One more death at Willow Crest, seven new cases announced all in residents under 50

The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday announced 11 new cases of COVID-19, including one more case among a resident at Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion. The patient was the 34th resident at Willow Crest to contract the virus along with 20 members of the staff. (Katrina Milton)

A sixth resident of Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich, a man in his 80s, died due to complications from the novel coronavirus, according the DeKalb County Health Department Tuesday.

There were also seven new cases of COVID-19 reported in DeKalb County, bringing the total number of cases to 811.

The death toll rose to 25 in the county due to the pandemic, with 18 at nursing homes, including 12 at Pine Acres Rehab and Living Center.

All seven new cases were residents under 50 - one in their 40s, four in their 30s and two in their 20s.

To date, there are 85 cases reported in residents 19 or younger, 207 in residents in their 20s, 137 in their 30s, 107 in their 40s, 102 in their 50s, 58 in their 60s, 54 in their 70s and 61 over 80.

According to county data, the city of DeKalb reports between 386 and 390. There are 101 to 105 cases in Sycamore; 111 to 115 in Sandwich; 76 to 80 cases in Genoa; 41 to 45 cases in Cortland; 11 to 15 in Kirkland, Somonauk, Kingston, Malta and Hinckley; and six to 10 cases in Waterman. Esmond, Earlville, Shabbona and Maple Park each report one to five cases.

The IDPH lists cases and tests performed by ZIP code, while the county health department lists cases by municipality. Numbers vary from state and health departments because of data lags.

The 60115 ZIP code (including DeKalb) had 374 cases reported and 5,663 tests administered. The 60178 ZIP code (including Sycamore) had 112 cases and 2,344 tests. The 60548 ZIP code (including Sandwich) had 2,448 tests and 162 cases. The 60112 ZIP code (including Cortland) had 41 cases and 519 tests. The 60135 ZIP code (including Genoa) had 72 cases and 846 tests, the 60145 ZIP code (including Kingston) had 12 cases and 214 tests, and the 60146 ZIP code (including Kirkland) had 15 cases and 290 tests.

In total, IDPH reported 173,731 people in Illinois have tested positive for COVID-19, while 7,446 people have died statewide. As of Tuesday, 2,570,465 tests have been performed. The site also lists statewide recovery rates, calculated by recovered cases divided by the sum of recovered cases and dead cases. The statewide recovery remained at 95%.

In data released Friday, 567 out of the total cases have fully recovered. To date, there have been 15,955 tests run in the county with a positivity rate of 4.9%. As of Friday, of the 15,955 tests performed on residents of DeKalb County, 15,168 have come back negative. Updated testing and recovery numbers are expected weekly.