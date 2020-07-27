Grundy County indictments: July 27, 2020

MORRIS — The Grundy County Circuit Clerk’s Office has released the following felony grand jury indictments. The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Jaime Bucio-Garcia, 26, of Coal City was indicted for the unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a class three felony.

Alvin Jackson, 56, of Chicago was indicted for aggravated DUI, a class four felony.

Oscar Hernandez, 35, of Chicago was indicted for driving while license revoked, a class four felony.

David Heitschold, 40, of Morris was indicted in two counts for driving while license revoked, both class four felonies.

Tracey Marie Spencer, 52, of Marseilles was indicted for driving while license revoked, a class four felony.

Ricado Silva-Viayra, 23, of Aurora was indicted for aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude an officer, a class four felony.