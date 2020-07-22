17 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as fifth resident of Willow Crest dies; new case at Pine Acres

A fifth resident of Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich died from complications due to the novel coronavirus, the DeKalb County Health Department announced on Wednesday, along with 17 new cases of the virus.

And for the first time since June 19, a new case at Pine Acres Rehab and Living Center was announced in an employee, marking the longterm care facility's 81st case.

Longterm care facilities

The death, a Willow Crest resident in her 90s, marked 24 dead in the county. The total number of reported cases in the county rose Wednesday to 763, though more than half have fully recovered as of last Friday.

Among the new cases, there was one new case reported among the staff at Pine Acres Rehab and Living Center, the 26th staff member to contract the virus along with 55 residents. The facility is the site of the county’s largest COVID-19 outbreak to date, with 12 deaths, and had not reported new COVID-19 activity in weeks.

Three more residents at Willow Crest also tested positive Wednesday, bringing the total to 34 residents and 20 staff members.

Local case breakdown

There were three new cases reported in residents 19 or younger, one in their 20s, three in their 30s, one in their 40s, three in their 50s, and two each in their 60s, 70s and over the age of 80.

In total, DeKalb County has recorded 81 cases in residents 19 or younger, 189 in their 20s, 127 in their 30s, 102 in their 40s, 97 in their 50s, 54 in their 60s, 52 in their 70s and 61 in people older than 80.

According to county data, the city of DeKalb reports between 361 and 365 cases. There are 96 to 100 cases in Sycamore, 106 to 110 in Sandwich, 71 to 75 cases in Genoa, 36 to 40 cases in Cortland, 11 to 15 in Somonauk, Kingston, Malta and Hinckley, and six to 10 cases in Kirkland. Esmond, Rollo, Shabbona, Waterman and Maple Park each report one to five cases.

The IDPH lists cases and tests performed by ZIP code, while the county health department lists cases by municipality. Numbers vary from state and health departments because of data lags.

The 60115 ZIP code (including DeKalb) had 354 cases reported and 5,307 tests administered. The 60178 ZIP code (including Sycamore) had 99 cases and 2,201 tests. The 60548 ZIP code (including Sandwich) had 2,338 tests and 157 cases. The 60112 ZIP code (including Cortland) had 34 cases and 482 tests. The 60135 ZIP code (including Genoa) had 67 cases and 801 tests, the 60145 ZIP code (including Kingston) had 10 cases and 196 tests, and the 60146 ZIP code (including Kirkland) had 13 cases and 271 tests.

In total, IDPH reported 165,301 people in Illinois have tested positive for COVID-19, while 7,347 people have died statewide. As of Friday, 2,348,487 tests have been performed. The site also lists statewide recovery rates, calculated by recovered cases divided by the sum of recovered cases and dead cases. The statewide recovery remained at 95%.

As of Friday, of the 16,017 tests performed on residents, 15,303 have come back negative, and 487 of the 763 have fully recovered as of Friday. Updated testing and recovery numbers are expected weekly.