Oregon Police Reports: July 29, 2020

Oregon Police Shawn Melville reports the following police activity:

July 14

Keshon M. Reed,17, of Mt. Morris, was issued a citation at 9:29 p.m. for disobeying a traffic control device. This violation occurred at the intersection of Monroe and W. Washington Street.

July 16

Andrew N. Bjorkman, 33, of Oregon, was arrested at 1:58 p.m. for criminal damage to property. Bjorkman was transported to the Ogle County Jail.

At 6:10 p.m., Oregon Police responded to a hit and run traffic crash at the intersection of E. Washington Street and River Road.

Upon arrival a 2014 Honda driven by Joshua L. Harkey, 24, of Oregon, was inoperable and off the roadway. The offending vehicle, a 2010 Ford, left traveling northbound on River Road, and was subsequently found in the 5000 block of River Road in a pull-off drive.

The driver, Edward E. Spotts, 44, of Byron, was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol and transported to the Ogle County Jail.

At the jail, Spotts was issued additional citations for driving while under the influence of alcohol with blood alcohol content greater than .08%, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

July 18

Imelda J. Gonzalez, 42, of Rochelle, was issued a citation at 2:36 p.m. for speeding, 55mph in a 35mph zone. This violation occurred in the 1300 block of Pines Road.

Andrew N. Bjorkman, 33, of Oregon, was arrested at 9:49 p.m. for criminal damage to state-supported property and resisting a peace officer. Bjorkman was transported to the Ogle County Jail.

Three verbal warnings issued from July 13-19.

Please note: Any arrests listed are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

General calls for service through dispatch July 13-19

Checking a Subject / Vehicle 5

Citizen Complaints 11

Citizen Assist / Civil Problem 6

Assist EMS / Other Dept. 10

Disturbance / Dom Battery 2

911 Hang-up / Open Line 4

Lockout Vehicle / Building 3

Ordinance Violations 5

Traffic Stops 6