Death toll at Willow Crest Nursing in Sandwich climbs to four; outbreak spreads to 50 cases

Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion, 515 N. Main St. in Sandwich, is the fourth DeKalb County long-term care facility reporting a COVID-19 outbreak. Seven residents and three staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus Wednesday according to the DeKalb County Health Department. (Katrina Milton)

SANDWICH - A fourth resident at Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich, a woman in her 80s, died to due complications from the novel coronavirus Friday, according to the DeKalb County Health Department.

The death toll at the longterm care facility battling a COVID-19 outbreak rose to four, and the outbreak has now spread to 50 cases, including seven more announced Friday. To date, there are 30 cases in Willow Crest residents and 20 in employees.

At least two of the new cases reported at Willow Crest Friday include those who are not residents of DeKalb County, health officials said.

"When reporting the longterm care facility activity, numbers reflect the total cases reported regardless of their residency as the facility is in outbreak status," officials stated in reports released Friday.

Other longterm care facilities in DeKalb County ended their outbreak status, including DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center, which on Wednesday was removed from outbreak mode status after not reporting any new COVID-19 cases for 28 days. Similarly, Bethany Health Care and Rehabilitation Center was removed from outbreak status Thursday.

The case count at Pine Acres Rehab and Living Center, the longterm care facility battling the largest reported COVID-19 outbreak, remains at 80 (55 in residents, 25 in staff), with 12 deaths and no new COVID-19 activity since June 19.