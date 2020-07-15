Ogle County Sheriff’s reports: July 29, 2020

Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle reports the following activity:

July 15

Vanessa Gomez, 26, of Rochelle was arrested for theft and driving while license suspended. Gomez was held in lieu of bond at the Ogle County Jail.

Cynthia Tillmon, 51, of Freeport was arrested at 2:10 p.m. for driving while under the influence of drugs after deputies responded to the area of Hill Road and Mudcreek Road for a one vehicle crash. Tillmon’s passenger was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries by Oregon EMS. Tillmon was transported to the Ogle County Jail. Deputies were assisted at the crash by Oregon Fire.

July 16

Edwin Pesantes, 34, of Chicago was arrested at 8:24 a.m. for driving while license suspended, obstructing identification and an failure to appear warrant from the Chicago Police Department for driving while under the influence of alcohol after deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 5,800 block of West Montague Road. Pesantes was additionally issued citations for speeding and operating an uninsured vehicle. Pesantes was transferred to the Ogle County Jail where he was held in lieu of bond.

Jamar Baker was arrested at 4:21 p.m. for driving while license revoked after deputies conducted a traffic stop at 1200 West Blackhawk in Byron. Baker was transported to the Ogle County Jail.

July 17

Samuel I. Olsen, 36, of Amboy was arrested for a failure to appear arrest warrant. Olsen’s bond was set at $2,500 pending a court appearance.

Norman Kilker, 63, of Forreston was arrested at 6:38 p.m. for driving without a valid driver’s license after deputies conducted a traffic stop at Illinois 26 and Montague Road. Kilker was released on scene and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 21 at 9 a.m.

Luis Perez, 18, of Rockford was arrested for driving without a valid license after being stopped for speeding on Interstate 39. Perez was released on an I-Bond.

July 18

Christopher Prusia, 33, of Forreston was arrested at 7:45 p.m. for driving while license suspended after deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 12,000 block of West Haldane Road. Prusia was also issued a citation for a moving violation. Prusia was released on an I-bond from the scene with a return court date later this year.

July 19

Alexander Thornton, 27, of Aurora was arrested for driving while license suspended after being stopped for speeding on Interstate 39. Thornton was released on an I-Bond.

July 20

Cornelious Brown, 23, of Springfield was arrested for driving while license revoked after being stopped for speeding on Interstate 39. Brown was held in lieu of bond at the Ogle County Jail.

July 21

Rogelio Ibarra Jr., 30, of Rockford was arrested at 12:19 a.m. for aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint, theft over $500, interference with the reporting of domestic violence, resisting arrest and improper container of cannabis as a driver after deputies responded to a residence in rural Stillman Valley for the report of a domestic disturbance.

Police said Ibarra fled from the scene but was located by sheriff’s deputies approximately 10 minutes later. He was transported to the Ogle County Jail where he was held in lieu of bond. Deputies were assisted by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.