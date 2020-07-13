Update: DeKalb man charged with murder in Sunday night shooting which leaves one dead

A DeKalb Police Department vehicle drives down Hillcrest Drive Monday near Greenbrier Road past a strip mall where a shooting occurred Sunday night leaving one man dead. Police have been driving by the scene frequently since the shooting happened. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – A 32-year-old DeKalb man is dead after a fatal shooting in the parking lot of Hillcrest Shopping Mall Sunday, and another DeKalb man has been charged in his murder.

Wayne Q. Slater, 27, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, is charged with murder after police arrested him about 11:12 p.m. Sunday following an investigation, which is still ongoing. He's also charged with residential burglary and theft, according to the department's website.

Slater has not yet been booked into DeKalb County Jail, said Sgt. Carolyn Parnow. If convicted, he could face 65 to life in jail.

Police aren't releasing the identification of the victim, who was pronounced dead about 8:14 p.m. after being taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, according to a news release.

About 7:45 p.m. Sunday, DeKalb police responded to reports of shots fired in the shopping center parking lot, and upon arrival discovered the man was shot in the 1000 block of West Hillcrest Drive Sunday.

DeKalb Police Commander Steve Lekkas said contrary to reports on social media Sunday night, no child was shot or injured in the incident which took place in front of Sea Captain restaurant in DeKalb.

"Our detectives are assisting and the major case squad is on scene," Lekkas said.

DeKalb police initially issued an alert about 8 p.m. Sunday of an "active threat" reported at 1011 W. Hillcrest Drive. The alert said a suspect was still at large, and police warned residents to leave the area immediately, or shelter in place.

A Daily Chronicle reporter on the scene Sunday said police initially weren't letting residents into the area even if they lived around there, but as of 9:10 p.m. allowing residents in the area to go back to their homes, although the parking lot around Rocky's and Sea Captain was roped off as police investigators worked.

The scene was cleared by Monday afternoon.

Northern Illinois University Police assisted Sunday and the DeKalb County Major Case Squad continues to work the ongoing investigation, with additional charges expected.