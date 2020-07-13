Frankfort man faces felony charge in 'up-skirt' videos case: records

A Frankfort man who police said made clandestine “up-skirt” videos of his female employees at Parmesans Wood Stone Pizza faces felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with the incident, court records show.

On Monday, Michael Papandrea, 58, of the 300 block of Butternut Trail was charged with 12 felony counts of making videos under the the victims’ clothes and five misdemeanor counts of making videos through their clothes, according to court records.

Will County State’s Attorney spokeswoman Carole Cheney did not have a copy of the criminal complaint on Monday.

Illinois State Police investigators first started looking into Papandrea after receiving information concerning “unauthorized video recording” involving him at his restaurant Parmesans Wood Stone Pizza, 10235 W. Lincoln Highway, police said.

“A thorough investigation ensued, and a search warrant was executed” Friday at Parmesans Wood Stone Pizza, which Papandrea owns, according to the state police.

While searching the pizzeria, the state police investigators “made contact with Papandrea” and seized electronics and video evidence supporting the arrest,” police said in the statement.

“A preliminary search of the electronics revealed several unauthorized ‘up-skirt’ videos involving Papandrea’s female employees,” state police said.

Papandrea was arrested by the Illinois State Police on March 13. He was later released on bond while the state police conducted a forensic examination of the evidence that was seized, police said.