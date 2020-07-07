Added federal charges filed against man accused of fatally shooting McHenry County Sheriff’s deputy

The Springfield man accused of shooting and killing McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner faces additional federal charges in connection with the March 7, 2019, shooting.

A Rockford grand jury returned a federal indictment Tuesday which renewed charges originally filed against 41-year-old Floyd E. Brown in connection with Keltner’s death.

It also added charges of attempting to kill a deputy marshal and two special deputy marshals, use of a deadly and dangerous weapon to forcibly assault Keltner and three other officers, discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, causing Keltner's death, discharge of a firearm during the assault and attempted murder of three officers, according to a news release.

Brown originally was charged with killing a federal law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm. He continues to face separate first-degree murder charges in Winnebago County stemming from Keltner's death.

If Floyd were to be convicted of any of the counts related to Keltner's death, he could face a maximum sentence of life in prison or death.

An arraignment date in federal court in Rockford has not yet been scheduled.

Throughout his career, Keltner, 35, spent five-years as a member of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and nearly 13-years with the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

The day of the shooting, Keltner was part of a team that was serving arrest warrants for Brown at a Rockford motel. Warrants for Brown's arrest previously had been issued out of McLean, Champaign and Sangamon counties, as well as by the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Investigators have said Brown shot through the hotel door, jumped out of the third-story window and encountered Keltner in the parking lot. Brown fled but was subsequently arrested downstate. A news report from a 2011 bond hearing in Macon County revealed that Brown previously had made remarks about shooting police.

“We appreciate the continuing efforts by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and all the other contributing agencies as they seek justice for Jake and his family,” McHenry County Sheriff Bill Prim said. “Jake was a great police officer, husband, father and friend.”