Sterling man, Rock Falls woman wanted in South Carolina murder

STERLING – A local couple, one of whom is a longtime felon wanted in a stabbing a year ago, are on the lam on the East Coast, accused of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and grand larceny.

Jorden E. Johnson, 27, of Sterling, and Latisha Desiree Evans, 20, of Rock Falls, are wanted by Georgetown, South Carolina police in connection with an incident at a hotel Sunday that left one person dead and another critically injured.

According to South Strand News of Georgetown, police were called to Rodeway Inn around 8:30 a.m. Monday, where they found a woman with "critical" injuries bleeding outside a room and 66-year-old Jack Kendree Jr. dead inside, covered in blood.

An autopsy was to be held today; the cause of death has not been released.

The two were spotted Wednesday in the Millford, Connecticut area in the victim's stolen car, the paper reported.

They are being considered armed and dangerous.

The local case involves a stabbing that happened Aug. 17 in the 1400 block of East 14th Street, during an argument after a party, Sterling police said.

Johnson is charged in Whiteside County Court with being a felon using or possessing a weapon, punishable by 3 to 7 years in prison, and four counts of aggravated battery, punishable by 2 to 5 years.

He has an extensive felony history in Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties.

In 2017, Johnson was convicted of aggravated battery in Lee County and sentenced to 3 years, and to theft in Ogle County and sentenced to 2 years.

He was convicted of aggravated battery in Whiteside County in 2011 and sentenced to 3 years, and of residential burglary and sentenced to 6 years.

He was convicted in 2010 of burglary in Whiteside County and was given 2 years’ probation, but he violated the terms, it was revoked, and he was sentenced to 3 years.