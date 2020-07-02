DeKalb County resident in their 80s dead from COVID-19 as positivity rate drops Thursday, death toll climbs to 19

The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday announced seven new cases of the novel coronavirus and one new death, a resident in their 80s, while county testing data revealed the positivity rate declined to 4.9%.

The residentwho died was a man in his 80s was not connected to any of the long-term care facilities, health officials said. It marked the tenth death of a resident in their 80s. The death toll added to one death in a patient in their 40s, three in their 50s, and two each in their 60s and 70s.

The local death toll rose to 19, with the majority connected to Pine Acres, which reports 12 deaths.

There are now 593 total cases in the county, including 93 at longterm care facilities - three, all among staff, at DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center, 76 (23 staff, 55 residents) at Pine Acres Rehab and Living Center, two, all among staff, at Bethany Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, and 10 (three staff, seven residents) at Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion.

The county released its recovery and testing data on Thursday, a day early new case information isn't expected again until Monday because of Independence Day weekend, the county health department stated. There were 45 new recoveries this past week, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 415. The positivity rate was 5.8% two weeks ago and 5.2% last week.

There have been 12,221 tests run in the county, including 11,628 negative tests.

Two of the new cases Thursday were in residents under 20 and in their 30s and three cases were in residents in their 40s. Overall, 56 residents younger than 20 have tested positive, 139 in their 20s, 106 in their 30s, 91 in their 40s, 78 in their 50s, 40 in their 60s, 39 in their 70s and 44 older than 80.

According to county data, the city of DeKalb reports between 311 and 315 cases and there are between 71 to 75 cases in Sycamore, 66 to 70 in Sandwich, 46 to 50 cases in Genoa, 31 to 35 cases in Cortland, 11 to 15 cases in Hinckley, and six to 10 cases in Kirkland, Kingston and Somonauk. Esmond, Malta, Shabbona, Waterman and Maple Park each report one to five cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health lists cases and tests performed by ZIP code, while the county health department lists cases by municipality. Numbers vary from state and health departments because of data lags.

The 60115 ZIP code (including DeKalb) had 303 cases reported and 4,353 tests administered. The 60178 ZIP code (including Sycamore) had 71 cases and 1,678 tests. The 60112 ZIP code (including Cortland) had 29 cases and 380 tests. The 60135 ZIP code (including Genoa) had 47 cases and 617 tests, the 60145 ZIP code (including Kingston) had seven cases and 145 tests and the 60146 ZIP code (including Kirkland) had nine cases and 219 tests.

In total, IDPH reported 144,882 people in Illinois have tested positive for COVID-19, while 6,987 people have died statewide. As of Wednesday, 1,666,317 tests have been performed. The site also lists statewide recovery rates, calculated by recovered cases divided by the sum of recovered cases and dead cases. It remains at 94%.