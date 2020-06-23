Willowbrook juvenile faces charges after shooting friend while displaying gun: police

Charges were filed Tuesday against a Willowbrook juvenile for allegedly shooting a friend in the chest while showing him a gun.

The juvenile is also charged with punching a police officer who was investigating the alleged shooting, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

DuPage County Judge Brian Jacobs ordered the juvenile to be detained until at least his next court appearance. In all, he faces one count of reckless discharge of a firearm, one count of attempt disarming a police officer and two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, the release stated.

The incident took place on June 22. Police were dispatched to an apartment located in Willowbrook for a gunshot victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to recover. While the defendant was handling the gun, his mother attempted to disarm him at which time the gun discharged, striking the victim in the chest, the release stated.

As the victim was about to be transported, the defendant allegedly punched a sheriff’s deputy in the face and placed another sheriff’s deputy in a choke hold from behind and attempted to steal his firearm, according to the release.

“It is alleged that the defendant’s recklessness endangered his friend’s life,” DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Additionally, the allegations that the defendant then physically attacked a deputy at the scene and tried to disarm another deputy I find particularly troubling. This type of behavior will not be tolerated, and anyone accused of such behavior will quickly find themselves facing serious felony charges."

“It is disheartening that anyone would react that way toward an officer who is trying to help. That behavior simply cannot be tolerated,” DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick said in the release.

The defendant’s next court appearance is scheduled for July for status in front of Judge Anthony Coco.

Members of the public are reminded that this complaint contains only charges and is not proof of the defendant’s guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial in which it is the government’s burden to prove his or her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.