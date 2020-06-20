Downers Grove community mourns death of South student killed in hit-and-run

WOODRIDGE - Woodridge police are investigating a Friday night hit-and-run accident that killed a 15-year-old bicyclist.

Evan Melau, a Downers Grove resident and Downers Grove South High School student, was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a car at 1535 W. 75th St., police said. The incident took place at at about 8:25 p.m.

Melau was attempting to cross 75th Street and was struck in the eastbound lane, police said. Multiple vehicles appear to be involved in the crash, police said. Woodridge police are investigating with assistance from the Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team, a countywide major crash reconstruction team.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact 911 or report a crime tip at crimetips@vil.woodridge.il.us or 630-960-8998.

Downer Grove South Principal Ed Schwartz later Saturday afternoon sent a message to the school community.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share sad news about a member of the South High family. Last evening, sophomore-to-be Evan Melau died. Evan was an active member of the South High student body and will be deeply missed," Schwartz said.

“In addition to his academic classes, Evan was involved in football, basketball and baseball. One teacher described Evan as a fantastic young man and a leader with a charismatic charm. His coaches spoke about him being a great and supportive teammate. In speaking with his family, service plans are still pending. “You have heard me say on many occasions how fortunate that we are to be part of a caring school community. Our community is hurting right now, and we will need to look out for and care for each other more than ever. With care, compassion and kindness, we can work through this tragedy together. “Our staff is prepared to support students in need. Families and/or students can reach out directly to their school counselor by email. Additionally, Dr. Vince Walsh-Rock will be available on Monday by phone at 630-795-8505. “Please keep Evan, his family, friends, classmates, teachers, and coaches in your thoughts and prayers.”