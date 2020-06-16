Summer reading programs at Western Springs’ Thomas Ford Memorial Library

The Thomas Ford Memorial Library in Western Springs is encouraging adults, teenagers and children to sign up for its various summer reading programs.

The library's summer reading program "Women's Voice" is celebrating female writers from all eras like Jane Austen and Toni Morrison, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.

For each item logged, participants will receive an entry in drawings for prizes including gift certificates and more. Those interested can sign up at http://fordlibrary.readsquared.com/Default.aspx?PID=288&nf=true.

The Tween & Teen summer reading is open to anyone entering grades 5-12 who lives in or goes to school in Western Springs. Sign up for this virtual program at http://fordlibrary.readsquared.com/Default.aspx?PID=672&nf=true.

The Youth Services Summer Library Challenge is for ages birth through 10 years old. Sign up child(ren) online at https://fordlibrary.org/kids/summerlibrarychallenge now through Aug. 16 and log their progress using your own unique username and password.