Bond set at $2 million for Bloomingdale man charged with murder of nephew

Bond was set at $2 million Saturday for a Bloomingdale man charged with murder in the death of his 43-year-old physically and mentally handicapped nephew.

Dominick Taylor, 50, of the 200 block of Freeport Drive, faces with two counts of first degree murder in the death of Damian B. Scott.

On April 28, Taylor was taken into custody on a local warrant in Michigan. He refused extradition from Michigan and a governor's warrant was approved. Taylor was brought to DuPage County Saturday morning.

On April 26, Taylor’s wife discovered Scott’s lifeless body in his bedroom of the home they all shared. She called Bloomingdale police, who initiated an investigation, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

In the early morning hours that day, Taylor, who was Scott's full-time caretaker for more than a decade, allegedly strangled him to death in his bedroom, according to the release.

After killing Scott, who was blind and unable to walk, Taylor, without permission, allegedly withdrew cash from his wife’s bank account, turned off his cell phone and purchased a one-way Amtrak train ticket from Chicago to East Lansing, Mich., without notifying his wife or family.

Scott was brought to Glen Oaks Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at approximately 3:17 p.m. Following a post-mortem examination performed by the DuPage County Coroner’s Office, a deep tissue hemorrhage around the victim’s hyoid bone was identified which is consistent with manual strangulation, the release stated.

The exam also identified a healed fracture around the thyroid cartilage determined to be evidence of a prior strangulation.

“Domestic violence comes in many forms,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “What I find particularly disturbing in this case, however, is the fact that as Damien’s caretaker, Mr. Taylor was responsible for the safety and well being of Damien. His mission was to protect Damien’s life, not take it, as alleged in this case.”

DuPage County Coroner, Dr. Richard Jorgensen, acknowledged the extraordinary work by Deputy Coroner Michael Huthcens and staff in the investigation of the death of Damien Scott.

“In the course of a post-mortem examination, Chief Forensic Pathologist Hilary McElligott M.D. used her extensive training and experience to identify signs of strangulation and alerted officials of her finding that this case was a homicide,” Jorgensen said in the release. “Her work was instrumental in the subsequent arrest of Dominick Taylor. The DuPage County Coroner’s Office is fortunate to have such diligent and experienced professionals who serve the citizens of this county.”