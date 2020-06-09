Breaking: Three more Pine Acres residents dead from COVID-19; death toll rises to eight

DeKALB - Three more residents of Pine Acres Rehab and Living Center died due to complications from the novel coronavirus, according to a report Tuesday from the DeKalb County Health Department.

A woman in her 90s, a woman over 100 were reported to have died from the viral respiratory disease, bringing the death toll at the longterm care facility to eight as of Tuesday. The third Pine Acres resident who died was reported by the facility but has primary residence outside of DeKalb County also, said Lisa Gonzalez, DCHD administrator.

In total, 52 residents and 22 employees at the 119-bed have contracted COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Pine Acres has the largest outbreak of COVID-19 cases at the three longterm care facilities with cases linked to them.

On Monday announced two employees of Bethany Rehabilitation & Health Care Center tested positive for the disease. Two employees of the health care center, 3298 Resource Parkway in DeKalb have contracted the viral respiratory disease, according to the health department.

The case count at DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center remains at three, all in employees. No deaths are reported at the county center.

This is a developing story which could be updated as more information becomes available.