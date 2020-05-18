Brookfield man arrested after scuffling with police in Riverside restaurant

RIVERSIDE - A Brookfield man was charged May 15 with battering a police officer, disorderly conduct and two counts of resisting arrest following a struggle that reportedly included throwing one officer against a table at a Riverside restaurant.

Cody Lee Barton, 28, whose last known address is on the 4600 block of Forest Avenue in Brookfield, was arrested following the struggle, which took place at about 9:22 p.m. inside a restaurant in the 3200 block of South Harlem Avenue, according to a Riverside Police Department news release.

The restaurant was open earlier in the day for pick up and curbside service, but was closed at the time of the incident

A 911 caller said that the Barton entered the dining room, walked past the seating and kicked the door that led to the kitchen, according to the release.

Words were exchanged between the restaurant owners and the Barton, who demanded food and other items. The owners told him they were closed and would call the police, according to the release.

When the first officer arrived, he attempted to take Barton into custody, but the he resisted. A second officer arrived and there was a struggle. Barton threw one of the officers against a table in the dining area, and the officer sustained an injury to his shoulder. He was treated by paramedics and released.

Barton was taken into custody when a third officer arrived. He continued to fight with officers and was combative during the booking process, the release stated.

Barton, who told police he is homeless, has had 70 prior contacts with police just in the communities served by West Central Consolidated Communications. He has an extensive criminal history including 24 arrests for DUI, damage to property, obstruction police, assault, battery and several other criminal charges, police said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic and per the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office policy, Barton was processed and bonded out. The charges were misdemeanors, as the officer’s injury did not qualify for a felony. Per Cook County protocol, individuals charged with misdemeanors are not to be held in custody.

“I am so thankful that the officers’ injury wasn’t more serious, and that no one in the restaurant was injured,” Riverside Police Chief Thomas Weitzel said in the release. “Just this past week I sent out a letter to all Riverside businesses letting them know how to better secure their businesses and take protective measures during this pandemic. Riverside police officers are making checks on all closed businesses and those that are open for takeout or curbside to help our business community in ensuring that their property and employees are safe.”