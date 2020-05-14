Wheaton man arrested following attempted residential burglary: police

WHEATON - A Wheaton man was charged May 9 with attempted residential burglary, possession of burglary tools and obstructing a peace officer after attempting to flee police, according to a Wheaton Police Department report.

Jermaine Keith Devon Echoles, 33, of the 1600 block of Valley Forge Court, was arrested at about 3:30 p.m. after police responded to the 100 block of Christina Circle for a report of an individual allegedly attempting to burglarize a residence.

"Our patrol officers did an outstanding job apprehending Mr. Echoles," Wheaton Deputy Police Chief P.J. Youker said in the release. "Wheaton’s residents should feel safe in their homes, and the Wheaton Police Department works around the clock to ensure this occurs."

Echoles was transported to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office Jail, where he was held on a $35,000 bond. On May 10, Echoles posted the requisite bail. His next court date is June 8.

“Even under these very trying circumstances under which we all find ourselves, law enforcement in DuPage County remains committed to their mission of public safety,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “I commend the Wheaton Police Department for their quick response and apprehension of the defendant in this case.”