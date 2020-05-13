Bond set for Bellwood man charged with videotaping girls in shower

Bond was set Wednesday for a Bellwood man accused of illegally videotaping three girls at a Hinsdale home where he was hired to do construction work, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Jose Gaspar, 45, of the 2600 block of St. Charles Road, appeared in DuPage County Bond Court where Judge Jeffrey MacKay set bond at $150,000.

Gaspar has been charged with one count of unauthorized videotaping, residence; and two counts of unauthorized videotaping person under 18, according to the release.

In November, 2019, Gaspar allegedly took dozens of photographs and video recordings of the homeowner’s daughters, ages15 and 22, and of another girl, 16, without their consent while they were showering, the release stated.

Gaspar, who was hired by the homeowners to perform construction work on the house, allegedly took the photographs and video recordings while he was standing outside the house. His alleged actions came to light when individuals who knew Gaspar became aware of the photographs and video recordings and alerted a family member of the girls, who in turn alerted the girls’ father. The girls’ father contacted the Hinsdale Police Department.

“The allegations against Mr. Gaspar are extremely disturbing.” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Fortunately, his alleged actions were uncovered and he now finds himself facing felony charges.”

Gaspar’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 8 for arraignment in front of Judge John Kinsella.