Bond set for man who allegedly left threatening messages for Cronin

Bond was set Wednesday for a Chicago man accused of leaving threatening voice messages directed at DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin.

Broc Montgomery, 49, of the 1200 block West Devon Avenue, appeared in DuPage County Bond Court Wednesday where Judge Brian Telander set bond at $500,000, according to a DuPage County State's Attorney's Office news release.

Montgomery has been charged with three counts of threatening a public official.

On May 4, Judge Kavita Athanikar issued a $300,000 arrest warrant for Montgomery. The following day, Montgomery was taken into custody from his home without incident.

On May 2 and 3, Montgomery allegedly left three threatening voice messages, one at Cronin’s private business and two on a DuPage County Board member’s personal phone, directed at Cronin, according to the release.

It is alleged that in the messages, Montgomery stated, “Tell Dan Cronin that little [expletive] I am coming. I am coming for him.”

Another message stated: “I have enough people out on the streets who are going to take care of him.” “Yet another said: “I’m gonna come get him and I’ll take his whole [expletive] everything out from him that he loves.”

Police learned that no relationship exists, either personal or professional, between Montgomery and Cronin.

“Public officials have the right to perform their jobs without having to worry about retribution or fear for their personal safety,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “My office stands ready to prosecute, to the fullest extent of the law, anyone who threatens a public official or their family.”

Montgomery’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 1.