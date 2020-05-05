Rescue performed after kayaks capsize in Des Plaines River near Riverside

A kayak remains in the Des Plaines river in Riverside after it capsized Saturday causing fire personnel to rescue the kayaker. Photo provided.

RIVERISDE - The Des Plaines River was the scene of another rescue operation Saturday when Riverside firefighters removed a kayaker who was stuck on a tree branch in the river after the kayak capsized.

The incident took place at about 3:40 p.m. when police received 911 call reporting the capsized kayak behind the police facility at 31 Riverside Road. Police found three individuals and three kayaks in the water, according to a Riverside Police Department news release.

Two of the individuals were able to walk to shore on the south side of the river in unincorporated Cook County. The third kayaker was stuck on a tree branch. Riverside firefighters walked into the water with water safety equipment and escorted that individual to the shoreline, according to the release.

None of the kayakers were injured and refused medical attention, police said.

Two of the kayaks have been recovered, and one remains in the water stuck in the tree line. It will be removed when it is safe to do so.

This is the third river-related incident to occur in Riverside in a month, said Riverside Police Chief Tom Weitzel.

“We recently had a serious crash where a pickup truck went into the Des Plaines just east of the police department and another where a canoe tipped over near the 400 block of Fairbank Road,” Weitzel said in the release. “That canoe is still submerged, and now this incident.”

“At this time, the waters are high and swift due to the recent rain we’ve had,” Weitzel added. I’m advising all citizens that they really should stay off the river right now because it’s dangerous. But, if you must be out there, you should use extreme caution and all the life saving protective equipment you can. You should be experienced on how to maneuver your canoe or kayak and navigate the river. too.”