Bloomingdale man charged with first-degree murder

A Bloomingdale man has been charged with murder in the death of his nephew, Damian B. Scott.

Charged with two counts of first-degree murder is Dominick Taylor, 50, of the 200 block of Freeport Drive. Taylor is in custody in the Ingham County, Mich., jail. Extradition proceedings are pending, according to a DuPage County State's Attorney's Office news release.

Taylor, without legal justification, allegedly strangled Scott on or between April 25 and April 26 thereby causing his death, according to a complaint filed April 29 in DuPage County Court.

Judge Kavita Athanikar issued a $2 million arrest warrant for Taylor, who was located and taken into custody April 28 in Lansing, Mich.

“In the throes of a deadly pandemic, the apprehension of a man who allegedly fled the state after committing a brutal murder speaks volumes to the dedication of law enforcement in DuPage County,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.

“We, as a police department, are saddened by the senseless death of Damian Scott,” Bloomingdale Police Chief Frank Giammarese said in the release. “During these trying times, law enforcement is faced with so many challenges. I am exceptionally proud of the commitment and dedication of our staff, and all law enforcement involved in this case.”