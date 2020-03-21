Blue Goose Market restocks shelves as governor issues stay-at-home order

Jordan Reed of Aurora stocks the shelves at the Blue Goose Market, with cleaning supplies that are continually being depleted during the current COVID-19 virus crisis, in St. Charles Mar. 20. (Mark Black)

ST. CHARLES – Zach Derrico was picking up a few items at Blue Goose Market in St. Charles Friday afternoon after hearing the news that Gov. JB Pritzker had issued a stay-at-home order for the entire state to slow the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The order will take effect at 5 p.m. Saturday and will last until April 7. As part of the order, all nonessential businesses must close. Grocery stores, hospitals, pharmacies, gas stations and other essential businesses can remain open.

Derrico didn't feel a need to load up his entire grocery cart.

"I'm not panicking," the St. Charles resident said.

He disagreed with the governor's decision to issue the stay-at-home order.

"I think it's a little bit of a overreaction," Derrico said. "That's my feeling."

At the same time, Derrico said he didn't know of anyone who has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

"I'm sure I'd have a different perspective if I did know somebody who had been," he said.

Blue Goose Market President and CEO Paul Lencioni said he wasn't surprised by the governor's announcement. He sees his role as "taking care of people when it comes to food and supplying their homes."

"Our community relies on us to provide them food and their everyday essentials," he said.

Unlike at other stores, Lencioni said he hasn't seen people hoarding items. Disinfectant wipes and toilet paper are among the items that are flying off the shelves at Blue Goose.

Customers are also doing their grocery shopping as well, buying such things as chicken breast, frozen pizza, milk and eggs.

"They're stocking up," he said.

Lencioni has had to bring in temporary workers to keep up with the increase in business at the store. More and more people have also been using the store's delivery service during the coronavirus outbreak.

Following Pritzker's press conference, Lencioni said he saw a wave of people coming into the store.

“We had the two busiest hours we’ve had in a couple of years,” he said.