Two men charged with stealing luxury car in Hinsdale

Two Cook County men have been charged with stealing and possessing a stolen car in DuPage County on two separate occasions.

Jarone Carter, 24, and Christian Green, 18, both of the 15200 block of State Street, South Holland, appeared at a bond hearing March 13 where DuPage County Judge Brian Telander set bond at $50,000 for Carter and $75,000 for Green, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Green has been charged with one count of residential burglary and one count of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Carter has been charged with one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, the release stated. The state asked for bond of $200,000 for Carter and $300,000 for Green.

On March 11, as part of ongoing efforts investigating stolen cars out of DuPage County, Hinsdale police executed a search warrant at two locations in South Holland. Both Carter and Green were arrested at that time.

At about 2:56 a.m., Feb. 9, Green allegedly traveled to Hinsdale and entered the attached garage of a house on Lincoln Street. Once inside the garage, Green allegedly stole a 2018 Jaguar F-Pace. On several occasions between Feb. 27 and 29, Carter was seen in possession of a 2012 Audi A6 that was reported stolen on Feb. 20, according to the release.

“In the past several months, DuPage County has seen a significant increase in motor vehicle thefts,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The apprehension and charging of these two defendants sends the message that if you commit this type of crime in DuPage County you will be caught, charged and spend a substantial amount of time behind bars if convicted. Thanks to the outstanding work of the Hinsdale Police Department, that is the predicament in which Mr. Carter and Mr. Green now find themselves.”

The next court appearance for both men is scheduled for April 20 for arraignment.