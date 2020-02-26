Jonathan Hurst to be extradited to DeKalb County

Jonathan D. Hurst, 51, of Cincinnati, is charged with first-degree murder, after police say DNA evidence connects him to the brutal Aug. 14, 2016, slayings of Patricia Wilson, 85, and her son Robert Wilson, 65, at their home at 16058 Old State Road in rural Sycamore. (Matthew Apgar)

SYCAMORE – A former Chicago man charged with beating Patricia Wilson and Robert Wilson to death will be returning from Ohio to DeKalb County to face first-degree murder charges in the 2016 double homicide.

Jonathan D. Hurst, 51, of Cincinnati, is charged with first-degree murder, after police say DNA evidence connects him to the brutal Aug. 14, 2016, slayings of Patricia Wilson, 85, and her son Robert Wilson, 65, at their home at 16058 Old State Road in rural Sycamore.

Julie Wilson, public information officer and chief assistant prosecutor for the Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in Ohio, confirmed Hurst signed his waiver of extradition Tuesday and now awaits transportation by DeKalb County officials to the DeKalb County Jail.

DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputy Andy Sullivan said that the sheriff's office would be sending a transport vehicle to pick up Hurst from Hamilton County. Hurst will be in front of a DeKalb County judge on Friday, Sullivan said.

Chief of Corrections Joyce Klein said that despite his high profile Hurst will go through the usual intake process for an inmate. It begins with medical and mental health screenings and he'll wait in the booking area before he goes before a judge.

After his court appearance, if he is staying in the jail he'll be classified to determine what area of the jail he'll reside it, Klein said. His placement will be reviewed periodically.

Klein said Hurst is not the first person with a murder charge to come into the jail so the jail is prepared.

DeKalb County State’s Attorney Rick Amato said he will “seek justice” for the Wilson family. Amato’s office filed a no-bond warrant signed by DeKalb County Judge Robbin Stuckert for Hurst’s arrest Monday. Court documents show Hurst is charged in first-degree murder for each victim. If convicted, he faces a mandatory life sentence.

During a news conference Tuesday, DeKalb County Chief Deputy Andy Sullivan said the 3 1/2 year investigation led law enforcement to discover Hurst’s DNA at the crime scene after a significant amount of DNA was collected by a forensics team in the days following the murder of the Wilsons. Police say the Wilsons were beaten and died from blunt force trauma. Both bodies were found in different rooms on the tri-level country home by members of the Wilson family on Aug. 15, after they went to check on Patricia and Robert Wilson when they didn’t hear from them since the evening prior.

Sheriff's detectives John Holiday and Josh Duehning, along with Detective Sgt. Dave Aranda, arrested Hurst at his home at 457 Lloyd Place in Cincinnati, a duplex on a tree-lined street where he rented a unit from a relative shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. Hurst was taken into custody without incident.

Shaw Media managing editor Kevin Solari and reporter Katie Smith contributed to this article.