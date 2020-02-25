Video: Wilson double homicide arrest news conference

DeKalb County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Andy Sullivan speaks during a press conference announcing the arrest of Jonathan D. Hurst on charges of first degree murder in the killing of Patricia and Robert Wilson of Sycamore. (Mark Busch)

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office held a news conference Tuesday at the DeKalb County Farm Bureau to announce an arrest has been made in the 2016 slayings of Patrica Wilson and her son Robert Wilson at their home in rural Sycamore.

More coverage: More than 3 1/2 years after a Sycamore mother and son were found brutally killed in their rural Sycamore home, DNA evidence has led to an arrest in the case, DeKalb County Sheriff Roger Scott said Tuesday.

Photos: A timeline of the Wilson murder investigation.

Documents: Arrest made in homicide cases of Patricia and Robert Wilson