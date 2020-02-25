Friends react to news of arrest in 2016 Sycamore murder case

Steve Henke (left) used to cook hogs with the help of other church members, including with his longtime friend Robert Wilson (middle, white shirt.) Henke said it was good news that an arrest was made in the 2016 killing of Wilson and his mother, Patricia. (Photo provided)

SYCAMORE – Steve Henke first learned that there was going to be an announcement about the murder of Robert and Patricia Wilson Monday night. Henke knew Robert from church and had been friends for years.

“He was a good guy,” Henke said. “He was always good to his mom.”

When the news broke on Tuesday morning that an arrest had been made, Henke said it was “real good news.”

On Monday police arrested Jonathan D. Hurst, 51, of Cincinnati, in connection with the August 2016 killings. Hurst has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of the Wilsons at their home at 16058 Old State Road.

Robert was a member of Sycamore Moose Lodge 1506 in Sycamore, and was president of the lodge from 2009 to 2012. On Tuesday evening, members were at the Lodge and many had known Robert.

“You couldn’t ask for a nicer person,” Jan Tripp of Sycamore said. “He’d do anything for anybody that needed help.”

The faces of the mother and son, along with a picture of Patricia’s 2010 Chevrolet Impala that was stolen from their home after they were killed, have been on posters around the community for years. For many, it was a relief to know an arrest had been made at last.

Lola Judkins said she thought the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office did a great job.

“I think they got the right person,” she said. “At least it’s not a cold case.”

Henke said that when someone dies as the Wilsons did, it is harder to handle. He said when he first heard Monday night that there was going to be an announcement, he was scared.

“I was just hoping it wasn’t someone I knew,” he said. “I’m glad it was no one local.”

For 14 years, Robert helped Henke cook hogs for church events, and their families became friends with one another. He said Robert and Patricia were at his grandchildren’s baptisms and spent time together at other family functions.

“We were best friends for a long time,” Henke said. “I’ve thought about him every day.”