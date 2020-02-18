Records: Alleged Joliet shooter arrested

A Crest Hill man has was arrested on a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old during an incident where occupants of two cars exchanged gunfire in Joliet.

About 2 a.m. Saturday, Jeremiah J. Gavin, 22, of the 1400 block of Pioneer Road was booked into the Will County jail on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by felon.

Gavin was riding in a car with Rasean Stokes, 18, on Feb. 7 on Republic Avenue when both men allegedly shot at another car occupied by Jeremiah Frazier and Javontae Gray, 22, according to police and court records.

Gavin and Stokes were charged with shooting Frazier, according to the criminal complaints.

Frazier died from a gunshot wound to the head, the Will County Coroner’s Office said.

After the shooting, Gray dropped Frazier off at AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center, about a block away from where the incident occurred, police said. Frazier was pronounced dead about 4 p.m. at the hospital, the coroner’s office said.

Gray was charged with firing at the car occupied by Gavin and Stokes, according to court records. He was also charged with trying to conceal evidence.

Joliet police Sgt. Christopher Botzum has said he did not want to speculate on why the men were shooting at each other but noted the matter “appears to be gang related.”

Gavin’s bond was set at $2 million.

Gavin pleaded guilty to resisting an officer Jan. 17 and was given 2 years of conditional discharge, records show.