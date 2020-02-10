Portraits celebrating Black History Month on display at McHenry County College

A painting of jazz musician Duke Ellington is on display as part of MCC’s “Portrait in Print Collection” showcased in the library and Liebman Science Center through Feb. 29. (Photo provided)

McHenry County College will display selections from the “Portrait in Print” collection in honor of Black History Month through Feb. 29. The collection can be viewed in the MCC Library and the Liebman Science Center.

A gift to the Friends of McHenry County College Foundation, the exhibit features more than 260 original fine art prints and drawings of notable African-Americans throughout history. The collection was donated by Mary and Charles Liebman.

The college is at 8900 Highway 14 in Crystal Lake. For more information, call Sandra Lang, gallery curator, at 815-455-8785 or email her at: slang@mchenry.edu.