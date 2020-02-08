McHenry County high school sports roundup for Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020

Hampshire competes in the Medium Team Division finals of the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading State Meet on Saturday in Bloomington. The Whip-Purs finished fourth. (Clark Brooks)

Hampshire turned in a fourth-place finish Saturday at the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading State Meet finals at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

The Whip-Purs placed fourth in the Medium Team Division with 87.37 points. Antioch earned the Medium Team Division title with 93.33 points, and Johnsburg (85.63) finished eighth.

Hampshire and Johnsburg were both making their second straight finals appearance. The Skyhawks took fourth in the Small Team Division last season in their state debut. Hampshire, which has qualified for state every year since 2013, finished eighth in the Medium Team Division last year.

Jacobs finished sixth in the Large Team Division with 89.07 points, moving up three spots after placing ninth in Friday’s preliminaries. Huntley (85.31), making its third straight finals appearance, took 10th.

Lincoln-Way East won the Large Team Division title with 94.96 points, the Griffins’ fifth state championship in seven seasons and second in a row.

WRESTLING

Class 3A Huntley Regional: At Huntley, the host Red Raiders crowned five individual champions and will send 12 wrestlers to next week’s Barrington Sectional. Huntley also claimed the regional title as a team with 230 points, followed by Belvidere co-op (165.5). Jacobs was third with 144 points. The Raiders have earned four straight regional titles.

Winning titles for Huntley were Sam Spencer (126 pounds), Andrew Lira (132), Rukkus Hunkins (160), David Ferrante (170) and Matt Burba (285). Ferrante is 39-1 on the season.

Jacobs qualified six to sectionals, including four champions. Placing first for the Golden Eagles were James Wright (106), Jake Harrier (138), Alex Epstein (145) and Ryan Golnick (220). Harrier is 36-1 this season.

Eleven of Huntley’s 12 qualifiers competed in the finals, with Zack Rogala (106), Jake Jensen (113), Sam Henkle (120), Jeremy Jakowitsch (138), Rumyr Sobrepena (152) and Ryder Hunkins (195) taking runner-up.

Jacobs’ Vince Ducato (160) also took second to advance. Huntley’s Joaquin Miranda (182) and Jacobs’ Tanner Ward (120) both took third to move on.

Class 3A Grant Regional: At Fox Lake, McHenry’s Eric Tapia won the 126-pound title and was one of five Warriors to qualify for the Barrington Sectional. Tapia beat Libertyville’s Loren Semler by decision, 9-3, in the championship match.

Zach Seymour (120 pounds) and Brody Hallin (152) finished runner-up to advance. Ruben Melgarejo (138) and Sean Fischler (170) took third and also moved on. McHenry took fourth overall with a team score of 126.5 points. Libertyville (203 points) got the top spot.

Class 2A Sycamore Regional: At Sycamore, Hampshire qualified four wrestlers for next week’s Rochelle Sectional. Patryk Barnas finished second at 285 pounds, losing to Aurora Christian’s Mike Esquivel by decision, 5-2, in the final.

Logan Witt (106 pounds), Anthony Marlett (120) and Nathan Larson (152) each were third to advance. The Whips took fourth as a team with 102 points. Aurora Christian won with 229.5 points.

Class 3A Stevenson Regional: At Lincolnshire, Dundee-Crown’s Gabriel Scales pinned Barrington’s Trey Cysewski in the third period to secure the 145-pound title and qualify for the Barrington Sectional. Scales was one of five Chargers to finish in the top three and move on.

Amaire Jones placed runner-up at 126 pounds, and Wyatt Griggel (182), Joahan Cruz (152) and Carter Fitch (220) each finished third. D-C was fifth with 92.5 points. Barrington took the team title with 208.5 points, edging Stevenson (201).

GIRLS BOWLING

Dundee-Crown Regional: At Liberty Lanes in Carpentersville, Huntley won its second regional championship in three years and was one of three local teams to advance to next week’s Kaneland Sectional at Mardi Gras Lanes in Sycamore.

Huntley (5,257) won the team title by 37 pins over Jacobs (5,220). Woodstock co-op took the fourth and final qualifying spot with 5,155 pins. Johnsburg (4,268) finished sixth, Dundee-Crown (3,877) was ninth, and McHenry (3,876) was 10th.

Huntley had two of the top-three finishers. Jen Spielman rolled a 1,155 series over six games and took second. Lake Zurich’s Rogue Foppe (1,172) beat Spielman by 17 pins for the top spot. Huntley’s Abby Matula (1,136) finished third overall.

Jacobs’ Ava Guajardo (1,114) and Briana Schmidt (1,113) finished fifth and sixth. Woodstock co-op’s Miranda Stumpff (1,087) was eighth, and Jacobs’ Breanna Perez (1,082) was ninth.

Also scoring for Huntley were Rachel Pepke (1,044), Gen Porsche (1,006), and Cassie Lugo (916). Woodstock co-op’s Alli Fansler placed overall 12th with a 1,044, Gosia Mucha had a 1,028, Ceri Deacon had a 1,025, and Norah Mungle had a 971. Alison Gerhardt had a 952 for Jacobs.

D-C’s Marcelina Wasilewski advanced with a 950. McHenry’s Brianna May had a 925, and Johnsburg’s Kamden Barger had a 904 to move on.

Rockford Guilford Regional: At Don Carter Lanes in Rockford, Marengo grabbed the fourth and last spot to advance to the Kaneland Sectional. Dani Hartmann bowled a 1,116 series over six games to take eighth overall and lead the Indians, who finished fourth with 5,080 pins. Harlem (6,064) took the top spot.

Also scoring for Marengo were Olivia Pribyl (1,057), Bethany Christiansen (1,020) and Grace Wzientek (1,015).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dundee-Crown 44, Jacobs 21: At Carpentersville, the Chargers kept a one-game lead over Burlington Central in the Fox Valley Conference with a victory over the Golden Eagles. Alyssa Crenshaw scored 16 points on eight field goals for D-C (23-6, 15-1), Katelyn Skibinski had 12 points, and Alaina Azar chipped in six points on two 3s.

Mackenzie Leahy led Jacobs (6-20, 3-13) with seven points. Liz Schwartz scored five. The Chargers can secure a share of the FVC title with a win against Crystal Lake Central on Wednesday.

Crystal Lake South 33, Crystal Lake Central 32: At Crystal Lake, the host Gators held on to beat their crosstown rivals in FVC play. Brooke Kuffel scored 10 points for South (14-14, 7-9), Kree Nunnally added nine points, and Kyra Swartz and Ava Sevcik had five points apiece.

Paige Keller led Central (5-21, 2-14) with 14 points and hit two 3s, Lily Penza had nine points, and Nora Ryan added five.

Hampshire 39, Cary-Grove 25: At Cary, Kelby Bannerman scored a game-high 14 points to lead the Whip-Purs past the Trojans in their FVC game. Hampshire (15-13, 10-6) outscored the Trojans, 15-6, in the third after the teams were tied at 15 going into halftime.

Roni Walker and Katie Del Re scored six points apiece, and Ceili Ramirez, Alyssa Cork Jessie Dumoulin each had five for the Whips. Lauren Passaglia scored 10 points to lead C-G (9-16, 2-14). Frankie Cruz had six.

Woodstock 42, Rockford Guilford 36: At Woodstock, Erin Lockwood scored 18 points on eight field goals for the Blue Streaks in a nonconference victory over the Vikings. Emma Brand added 13 points for Woodstock (11-16).

Johnsburg 53, Richmond-Burton 43: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks (14-15, 5-5) beat the Rockets in the Kishwaukee River Conference game. R-B fell to 6-23, 1-9 in the KRC.

Huntley 38, Prairie Ridge 31: At Huntley, Raquel Radermacher poured in 17 points as the Raiders picked up their sixth straight FVC victory. Kamsi Nwogu had 11 points, knocking down 9 of 11 free throws, for Huntley (18-11, 12-4).

Karsen Karlblom had 12 points for the Wolves (12-15, 6-10), and Alana Mocchi and Madi O’Brien tossed in five apiece.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sycamore 58, Woodstock North 35: At Sycamore, Rex White scored 11 points for North in the nonconference loss to the Spartans. Adam Zinn added six points on two 3s for the Thunder (13-9).

Crystal Lake South 51, Grant 44: At Crystal Lake, Casey Haskin led all players with 19 points in South’s nonconference win over the Bulldogs. Haskin hit five field goals, including two 3s, and made all seven of his free throws.

Damir Glamoc had 15 points for the Gators (11-12).

St. Viator 60, Jacobs 56: At Algonquin, the Eagles (14-12) dropped the nonconference game to the Lions.

Richmond-Burton 50, Johnsburg 40: At Johnsburg, the Rockets (12-11, 4-2) handed the Skyhawks (4-19, 2-5) a loss in their KRC game. Dylan Schmidt had 12 points and two 3s for R-B, Logan Hutson had 10 points and two 3s, and Conrad had eight points and two 3s. Nine of the Rockets’ 17 buckets were 3s.

Dylan Schmidt led Johnsburg with 12 points on four 3s. Keefe Martin had eight points, David Claudio scored seven points, and Joe Wolff had six points on two 3s.