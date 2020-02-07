McHenry County high school sports roundup for Thursday, Feb. 6

The Prairie Ridge co-op girls gymnastics team’s Gabriella Riley won the vault with a 9.5, and Gracie Willis won the floor with a 9.575, helping Prairie Ridge win the IHSA Maine South Regional with a team score of 145.525.

Prairie Ridge was more than six points better than second-place Schaumburg (139.05). Rolling Meadows (134.125) was third, and Maine South (132.25) finished fourth.

Willis (36.85) finished second in the all-around behind Schaumburg’s Alexis Rothmeyer (36.95). Riley (36.55) was third. Prairie Ridge’s Sydney Hallsten (35.775) was fourth.

Prairie Ridge swept the top three spots on vault and floor. On vault, behind Riley was Willis (9.425) and Hallsten (9.425) in a tie for second. Audrey Burke (9.35) tied for fourth. On floor, behind Willis was Riley (9.45) in second and Katie McEnery (9.1) in third. Morgan Quinn (9.025) took fifth for Prairie Ridge.

Prairie Ridge’s Teagan Perrone (9.325) was second on the beam behind Schaumburg’s Rothmeyer (9.35). Rothmeyer (9.3) also won the parallel bars. Riley (8.75) was fourth on the bars.

BOYS SWIMMING

Woodstock North co-op 119, McHenry 45: At Woodstock, the Woodstock North co-op’s Quinn Cynor contributed to four victories, including two individual first-place finishes and two relay wins.

Cynor won the 200-yard individual medley (1:58.54) and the 100 butterfly (51.96). He teamed with Gunner Dunnett, Nick Phillips and Aidan Teuber to win the 200 medley relay (1:40.98). Cynor, Phillips and Teuber joined Logan Lorr in a victory in the 400 freestyle relay (3:21.32).

Lorr won the 200 freestyle (1:53.56). Phillips won the 100 backstroke (57.52).

Huntley’s Max Hagberg won the 50 freestyle (22.98) and the 100 freestyle (49.50). Hagberg, Max Deutschle, Michael Boelens and Ben Rocks won the 200 freestyle relay (1:36.17). Boelens earned a victory in the 500 freestyle (4:57.37), while Rocks won the 100 breaststroke (1:05.94).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Edward 53, Marian Central 31: At Elgin, the Hurricanes (8-21) lost in nonconference play.