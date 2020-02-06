April 23, 2024
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers headed to DeKalb

By Kelsey Rettke
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers opened a location in Batavia Jan. 23, and will head to DeKalb this year in the old Applebee's building, 2411 Sycamore Road.

DeKALB – A southern-style chicken restaurant chain is coming to DeKalb, and will operate on the land once used by Applebee’s, 2411 Sycamore Road, after that building is demolished this year.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is headed to DeKalb this year, confirmed City Manager Bill Nicklas Thursday. The company plans to build a new building on the site.

"We've given them a permit to demolish the building," Nicklas said. "It will hopefully be ready this year."

According to Raising Cane’s website, they’re already looking to hire an operations manager for the DeKalb location. Other new locations hiring include Batavia, Bloomingdale, Crystal Lake, Harwood Heights, Morton Grove, Naperville, Oak Lawn and Oswego.

The building at 2441 Sycamore Road has been vacant for a year and a half, after Applebee’s abruptly closed in June of 2018. The Applebee’s sign on the building’s front still remains as of Thursday.

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers has over 380 restaurants in 24 states, according to its website. The company specializes in chicken finger meals, and offers fast food with drive-thru windows. Most restaurant locations open at 10 a.m. daily, the website shows.

