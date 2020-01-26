McHenry County high school sports roundup for Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020

Crystal Lake Central is headed back to the IHSA Class 2A Competitive Dance State Meet for the eighth consecutive year.

Central scored 89.63 on its routine Saturday at the DeKalb Sectional to take third place, earning a spot in the finals at Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena on Friday and Saturday.

Huntley scored 93.63 to take third in the Class 3A group and will advance to state as well. The other local team advancing is Cary-Grove, which scored 87.20 to take fifth in Class 2A.

The top six teams earned berths to the finals.

Crystal Lake South scored 86.33 to take seventh in 2A and was edged out of the final qualifying spot by DeKalb (86.47). Woodstock (76.47) just missed the final spot in 1A as Somonauk (77.63) was slightly ahead for the sixth berth.

Central advanced to the 12-team finals last year and took ninth place.

BOYS BOWLING

Sycamore Sectional: At Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb, McHenry senior Jacob McLean and Huntley junior Jerik Alcasid finished third and fourth among seven individual state qualifiers from the tournament.

McLean and Alcasid will compete Friday and Saturday at the IHSA Boys Bowling State Tournament at St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon.

McLean rolled a 1,320 in his six games. Alcasid rolled a 1,315. The seventh qualifying individual (not from a qualifying team) rolled a 1,298.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dundee-Crown 46, Prairie Ridge 38: At Carpentersville, Alyssa Crenshaw led the Chargers (19-5, 11-0) with 19 points in their Fox Valley Conference win over the Wolves (10-12, 4-7).

Cassidy Randl added seven points for D-C.

Karsen Karlblom led Prairie Ridge with 13 points. Elani Nanos scored 11, and Sam Gablenz tossed in 10.

Burlington Central 60, Crystal Lake Central 37: At Burlington, Kathryn Schmidt scored 28 to lead the Rockets (20-4, 9-2) in their FVC victory over the Tigers (5-16, 2-9).

Elana Wells added nine for Burlington.

Nora Ryan topped the Tigers with 15, and Paige Keller scored 14.

McHenry 58, Jacobs 29: At McHenry, Katie Beyer scored 26 points to lead the Warriors (19-5, 7-4) past the Golden Eagles (5-15, 2-9) in their FVC game.

Ashley Waechter hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points for McHenry. Mariah Honea hit three 3s and finished with nine points, Ava Interrante added eight points.

Mackenzie Leahy led the Eagles with 17 points.

Huntley 45, Cary-Grove 41: At Cary, Kamsi Nwogu scored 15 points to lead the Red Raiders (13-11, 7-4) past the Trojans (8-12, 1-10) in their FVC game.

Ashley Guazzo added seven points for Huntley. Emily Lukowski scored 14 to top C-G; Grace Clarke hit three 3s and added 11.

Marian Central 46, Richmond-Burton 26: At Richmond, Janelle Allen led the Hurricanes (9-15) with 18 points in their nonconference win over the Rockets (5-19).

Nicole Santopadre added eight points for Marian. Peyton Bannon led R-B with 18 points and three 3s.

Woodstock North 44, Grayslake North 33: At Grayslake, Abby Hartmann scored 25 points to lead the Thunder (16-6) to a nonconference win over the Knights.

Hartmann scored North’s first 10 points of the game. It was the Thunder’s seventh consecutive victory.

Byron 64, Marengo 55: At Byron, Jennifer Heinberg poured in 28 points and hit five 3s as the Indians (15-9) fell to the Tigers in their nonconference game.

Lilly Johnson added eight points for Marengo, which was missing two key players, one on a college visit, another for a volleyball commitment.

Alden-Hebron 44, Elgin Academy 18: At Hebron, Rachel Pahl tossed in 20 points to lead the Giants (12-13) past the Hilltoppers in their nonconference game.

Abby Wanderer added eight points for the Giants.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hampshire 75, Buffalo Grove 61: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs (14-6) put all five starters in double figures and had their most points of the season in a nonconference win over the Bison.

Jackson Milison and Jeremy Rosa Jr. each scored 15 points, Keynan Davis had 13, Nick Erickson had 12, and Collin Woods added 11. Hampshire shot 63.4% from the field.

Kam Craft had 19 points, and Nate Cole added 15 for Buffalo Grove.

Marengo 64, Harvest Christian 44: At Marengo, Matt Volkening hit four 3s and scored 17 points to lead the Indians (18-2) to their seventh consecutive win.

Aiden Smith tossed in 15 points, and Brady Cannon added nine on three 3s.

Dundee-Crown 69, Johnsburg 51: At Johnsburg, Ryan Hodor hit three 3s in the first half and finished with 18 points as the Chargers (9-10) defeated the Skyhawks (4-15) in a nonconference game.

Terrell Powell also scored 18 points for D-C, and Doug Miller added 10.

Stan Thill hit three 3s and led the Skyhawks with 11 points. Joey Comstock added nine points.

Elgin Academy 66, Alden-Hebron 32: At Hebron, Mikey Ellison scored 15 points to lead the Giants (3-14) in their nonconference loss to the Hilltoppers. Parker Elswick scored seven points for A-H.

Friday’s late result

Woodstock North 58, Harvard 54: At Woodstock, Cole Brey led the Thunder (11-7, 2-1) with 18 points in a Kishwaukee River Conference comeback victory over the Hornets (5-15, 0-3).

Harvard led, 43-36, heading into the final quarter. Brey hit a 3 and all six of his free throws in the fourth quarter as the Thunder outscored the Hornets, 22-9.

Austin Zieman added 13 points, and Justin Ortiz had eight.

Nolan Frenk led Harvard with 14, Dylan Perkins had 12, and Damon Mueller had 10.

WRESTLING

Oak Park-River Forest Invitational: At Oak Park, Huntley’s Jeremy Jakowitsch (138 pounds) and David Ferrante (170) and Crystal Lake Central’s Andrew Hudec (220) won titles at the seven-team meet.

Jakowitsch won with two major decisions. Ferrante, the defending Class 3A state champion at 170, won with two pins and a major decision.

Hudec logged less than 3 minutes of total mat time while winning with three pins.

Huntley, which took fourth in the meet with 119.5 points, got second-place finishes from Andrew Lira (132) and Ryder Hunkins (195). Zach Rogala (106) took third for the Red Raiders.

Central had runner-up finishes from Caden Ernd (160) and Ramon Fuentes (285).

McHenry’s top finisher was Brody Hallin (152) with a third.

Stagg Invitational: At Palos Hills, Crystal Lake South wrestlers Christian Olsen (113), Peyton Timmons (145) and Shane Moran (152) all took second place for the Gators at the 16-team tournament.