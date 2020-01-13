Town Crier for Jan. 15, 2020

Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Afternoon Story and Craft Time
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Young Adult Group
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Salvation Army Food Pantry
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only
Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.
Information: 815-756-4308
Club 55 DeKalb
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Monday through Friday
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Fitness at the Club
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-899-8960
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Health & Wellness Center, 626 Bethany Road
Information: kish-calendar.nm.org
Medicare Mondays
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
Needle Workers
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Parents Care and Share Group
Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 511 Russell Road
Information: Call or text Amy at 815-847-9519
Join other parents to learn, listen, understand and encourage one another. Free childcare and meal.
New Hope Food Pantry
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 815-756-7906
Teacher in the Library
Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350
Register by emailing teacherinthelibrary@dkpl.org.
Evening Story Time
Time: 5:30 to 6 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Open Chess Play
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.
Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com
Job Club
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road
Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu
Little Learners and Craft
Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Wood Carving Club
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Cyber Navigator
Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Entrepreneur and Small Business Owners Assistance
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb County Community Outreach Building, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 267-275-6950
Weight Watchers
Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays
Place: 2583 Sycamore Road
Information: www.weightwatchers.com
Book Babies Lapsit Program
Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Book Buddies
Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For ages 2-5.
Introduction to Internet Basics
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Open Closet
Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays
Place: 300 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-758-1388
Ministry offers free clothing, shoes, books, toys and housewares; operated by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Conversational Spanish
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry
Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays
Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.
Information: 815-758-3203
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue
Information: 815-200-4730 or www.svdpdekalb.org
4-C Fun with Your Little One
Time: 5 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For children younger than 5 and their caregivers.
Tinker Tuesday
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Participants must be at least 12 years old, 10- and 11-year-olds can attend with an adult.
Tuesday Movie
Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice
Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road
Information: Text 815-786-4436
Book Buddies
Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For ages 2 to 5.
Dietitian’s Dish
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 15
Place: KishHealth Cancer Center
Information: 815-748-2958
Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Wednesday, Jan. 15
Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
How to Download eBooks and Audio Books
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 15
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
An active library card in good standing is required.
Workshop Wednesday
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Teens can create a project in this bilingual program. All materials provided.
Basic English Grammar and Speaking Class for Adults
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com
Intellectual Inquiries: Wild Child
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 15
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568
High school students will discuss feral children raised in extreme isolation.
Homeschool Happenings: Teens
Time: 10 a.m. to noon
Date: Thursday, Jan. 16
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-505-8569 or cowzroc@gmail.com
Ages 10 to 17 can get together and hang out at the library.
Bingo
Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-6912
King’s Table: Chess Club
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Dates: Thursdays and Fridays
Place: Hope Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 248-227-4739, or daronbrown1994@gmail.com
Adventure @ Your Library
Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Jan. 16
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
Ages 12 to 17 can participate in the library’s tabletop role-playing group.
Trivia Night: Disney Edition
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Jan. 16
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or cassandrap@dkpl.org
Play as a team or individually. Extra points for those who show up in their Disney best.
3-D Print a Name Key Chain
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Jan. 16
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Participants must be at least 12 years old, 10- and 11-year-olds can attend with an adult.
DeKalb County Democratic Party Meeting
Time: 6:30 p.m. networking and socialization, 7 p.m. meeting
Date: Thursday, Jan. 16
Place: Party Office, 205 N. Second St.
Information: www.dekalbcountydemocrats.org
Touched by Cancer Small Group
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Jan. 16
Place: Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St.
Information: 815-756-5508 or hccdekalb@gmail.com
Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group
Time: 6:30 a.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-508-0280
Low Impact Group Exercises
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Music for Toddlers
Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Date: Friday, Jan. 17
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Chair Yoga
Time: 10:45 a.m.
Dates: Friday, Jan. 17
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Constellation Wall Art
Time: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Jan. 17
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Participants need to be at least 12 years old, 10- and 11-year-olds can attend with an adult.
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays
Place: 312 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-762-5932
Sewing Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 21
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Caregiver Stress and Ways to Cope
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 22
Place: 1325 Sycamore Road
Information: 815-758-8616
Heartland Hospice with Family Service Agency of DeKalb County will host a caregiver support conference where caregivers can talk, share and receive support.
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Genoa, 599 Pearson Drive
Information: kish-calendar.nm.org
Club 55 Genoa
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Chair Exercises and Fitness
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays
Place: Club 55, 232 Main St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road
Information: 815-784-3480
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. sales start, 7 p.m. games start
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Babies and Books
Time: 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Date: Thursday, Jan. 16
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-758-8149, ext. 233
Free playgroup for ages 3 and younger.
First Baptist Genoa AWANA Club
Time: check-in at 5:45 p.m., 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursdays through May 21
Place: First Baptist Church, 316 Sycamore St.
Cost: $25 annually
Information: 815-761-8064
Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Novel Newts
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 21
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Children in grades 5-8 can join the library’s youth book club and creative writing group.
MALTA
Club 55 Malta
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Bingo
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus
Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.
Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004
SHABBONA
Community Coffee
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Prairie Crossing Living and Rehabilitation Center, 409 W. Comanche Ave.
Information: 815-824-2194 or www.prairiecrossing.net
Club 55 Sycamore
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
Morning Mingle
Time: 9 a.m.
Dates: Mondays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road
Information: 815-758-8616
Sycamore Food Pantry
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-9113
To receive assistance, be prepared to show a photo ID and two pieces of mail proving Sycamore residency.
ChYoga
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 127
Registration required.
Toddler Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Informal Chess Play
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.
Information: 815-895-2931
Books and Barks
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Kids can register for a 15-minute slot to read out loud to well-behaved dogs.
Tai Chi
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
Free Coffee, Pastries and Conversation
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: The Grand Victorian, 1440 Somonauk St.
Information: 815-895-1900
Zumba Gold
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Jan. 16
Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road
Information: 815-758-8616
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-4618
Musical Mornings
Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Date: Friday, Jan. 17
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Board-certified music and developmental therapist Angie Carter will host a circle time program for ages 3 and younger.
Book Recycling and Donation Drop-off
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Jan. 18
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Owl Day
Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Jan. 18
Place: Midwest Museum of Natural History, 425 W. State St.
Cost: $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 children age 11 and younger
Information: 815-895-9777
Learn about owls and meet a live animal ambassador from Fox Valley Wildlife Center. For $3, attendees age 6 and older can dissect an owl pellet to learn about what owls eat at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2:30 p.m.
Stories and Songs with Bruce
Time: 4 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 21
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500 ext. 131
Teen Craft Night
Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 22
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
For ages 12 to 17. Sign-up required.