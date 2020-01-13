Town Crier for Jan. 15, 2020

Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Afternoon Story and Craft Time

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Young Adult Group

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

DeKALB

Salvation Army Food Pantry

Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only

Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.

Information: 815-756-4308

Club 55 DeKalb

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Monday through Friday

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Fitness at the Club

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-899-8960

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Health & Wellness Center, 626 Bethany Road

Information: kish-calendar.nm.org

Medicare Mondays

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-6550

Needle Workers

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

Parents Care and Share Group

Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 511 Russell Road

Information: Call or text Amy at 815-847-9519

Join other parents to learn, listen, understand and encourage one another. Free childcare and meal.

New Hope Food Pantry

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 815-756-7906

Teacher in the Library

Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350

Register by emailing teacherinthelibrary@dkpl.org.

Evening Story Time

Time: 5:30 to 6 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Open Chess Play

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.

Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com

Job Club

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road

Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu

Little Learners and Craft

Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Wood Carving Club

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Cyber Navigator

Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Entrepreneur and Small Business Owners Assistance

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb County Community Outreach Building, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 267-275-6950

Weight Watchers

Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays

Place: 2583 Sycamore Road

Information: www.weightwatchers.com

Book Babies Lapsit Program

Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Book Buddies

Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For ages 2-5.

Introduction to Internet Basics

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Open Closet

Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Place: 300 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-758-1388

Ministry offers free clothing, shoes, books, toys and housewares; operated by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Conversational Spanish

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry

Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays

Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.

Information: 815-758-3203

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue

Information: 815-200-4730 or www.svdpdekalb.org

4-C Fun with Your Little One

Time: 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For children younger than 5 and their caregivers.

Tinker Tuesday

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Participants must be at least 12 years old, 10- and 11-year-olds can attend with an adult.

Tuesday Movie

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice

Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road

Information: Text 815-786-4436

Book Buddies

Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For ages 2 to 5.

Dietitian’s Dish

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 15

Place: KishHealth Cancer Center

Information: 815-748-2958

Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Wednesday, Jan. 15

Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-6550

How to Download eBooks and Audio Books

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 15

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

An active library card in good standing is required.

Workshop Wednesday

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Teens can create a project in this bilingual program. All materials provided.

Basic English Grammar and Speaking Class for Adults

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com

Intellectual Inquiries: Wild Child

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 15

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568

High school students will discuss feral children raised in extreme isolation.

Homeschool Happenings: Teens

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Date: Thursday, Jan. 16

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-505-8569 or cowzroc@gmail.com

Ages 10 to 17 can get together and hang out at the library.

Bingo

Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-6912

King’s Table: Chess Club

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Dates: Thursdays and Fridays

Place: Hope Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 248-227-4739, or daronbrown1994@gmail.com

Adventure @ Your Library

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 16

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

Ages 12 to 17 can participate in the library’s tabletop role-playing group.

Trivia Night: Disney Edition

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 16

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or cassandrap@dkpl.org

Play as a team or individually. Extra points for those who show up in their Disney best.

3-D Print a Name Key Chain

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 16

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Participants must be at least 12 years old, 10- and 11-year-olds can attend with an adult.

DeKalb County Democratic Party Meeting

Time: 6:30 p.m. networking and socialization, 7 p.m. meeting

Date: Thursday, Jan. 16

Place: Party Office, 205 N. Second St.

Information: www.dekalbcountydemocrats.org

Touched by Cancer Small Group

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 16

Place: Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St.

Information: 815-756-5508 or hccdekalb@gmail.com

Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group

Time: 6:30 a.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-508-0280

Low Impact Group Exercises

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Music for Toddlers

Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Date: Friday, Jan. 17

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Chair Yoga

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Dates: Friday, Jan. 17

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Constellation Wall Art

Time: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Jan. 17

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Participants need to be at least 12 years old, 10- and 11-year-olds can attend with an adult.

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturdays

Place: 312 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-762-5932

Sewing Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 21

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Caregiver Stress and Ways to Cope

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 22

Place: 1325 Sycamore Road

Information: 815-758-8616

Heartland Hospice with Family Service Agency of DeKalb County will host a caregiver support conference where caregivers can talk, share and receive support.

GENOA

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Northwestern Medicine Genoa, 599 Pearson Drive

Information: kish-calendar.nm.org

Club 55 Genoa

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Chair Exercises and Fitness

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Place: Club 55, 232 Main St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road

Information: 815-784-3480

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. sales start, 7 p.m. games start

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Babies and Books

Time: 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 16

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-758-8149, ext. 233

Free playgroup for ages 3 and younger.

First Baptist Genoa AWANA Club

Time: check-in at 5:45 p.m., 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursdays through May 21

Place: First Baptist Church, 316 Sycamore St.

Cost: $25 annually

Information: 815-761-8064

Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Novel Newts

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 21

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Children in grades 5-8 can join the library’s youth book club and creative writing group.

MALTA

Club 55 Malta

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Bingo

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus

Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.

Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004

SHABBONA

Community Coffee

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Prairie Crossing Living and Rehabilitation Center, 409 W. Comanche Ave.

Information: 815-824-2194 or www.prairiecrossing.net

SYCAMORE

Club 55 Sycamore

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dates: Mondays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-4718

Morning Mingle

Time: 9 a.m.

Dates: Mondays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road

Information: 815-758-8616

Sycamore Food Pantry

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-9113

To receive assistance, be prepared to show a photo ID and two pieces of mail proving Sycamore residency.

ChYoga

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 127

Registration required.

Toddler Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Informal Chess Play

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.

Information: 815-895-2931

Books and Barks

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Kids can register for a 15-minute slot to read out loud to well-behaved dogs.

Tai Chi

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-4718

Free Coffee, Pastries and Conversation

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: The Grand Victorian, 1440 Somonauk St.

Information: 815-895-1900

Zumba Gold

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 16

Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road

Information: 815-758-8616

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-4618

Musical Mornings

Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Date: Friday, Jan. 17

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Board-certified music and developmental therapist Angie Carter will host a circle time program for ages 3 and younger.

Book Recycling and Donation Drop-off

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 18

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Owl Day

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 18

Place: Midwest Museum of Natural History, 425 W. State St.

Cost: $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 children age 11 and younger

Information: 815-895-9777

Learn about owls and meet a live animal ambassador from Fox Valley Wildlife Center. For $3, attendees age 6 and older can dissect an owl pellet to learn about what owls eat at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2:30 p.m.

Stories and Songs with Bruce

Time: 4 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 21

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500 ext. 131

Teen Craft Night

Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 22

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

For ages 12 to 17. Sign-up required.