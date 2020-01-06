Joliet police investigate death of teen who drowned in Des Plaines River

Joliet police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old who disappeared in November and was found floating this weekend in the Des Plaines River.

About 10 a.m. Saturday, Diego G. Santiago Jr., of Chicago, was pronounced dead near the 700 block of Railroad Street in Joliet, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy performed Sunday revealed Santiago drowned, according to the coroner’s office.

The final cause and manner of Santiago’s death will be determined at a later date after the coroner’s office’s final review of autopsy, toxicological and police reports.

Santiago was reported missing about 9 a.m. Nov. 20 by his adult half-brother, Joliet police said in a news release.

Detectives began an investigation of the report, police said.

About 9 a.m. Saturday, Joliet police received a call regarding a body in the Des Plaines River.

A barge crew found the body, later identified as Santiago.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Detective Shawn Stachelski at 815-724-3042.

They can also provide information anonymously to Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.

Santiago’s aunt Jessica Correa created an online fundraiser. She said her nephew was a “beautiful soul taken too soon.”

“A lovable child with a big heart. A genius teenager with unspeakable talents,” she wrote.