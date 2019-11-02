Sycamore puts foot on throttle in playoff-opening win over Evergreen Park

Sycamore Nathaniel Altepeter (35) runs the ball in for a touch down during the first quarter of the Nov. 2nd playoff game against Evergreen Park. (David Toney)

SYCAMORE – One play was all it took for No. 3-seeded Sycamore to step on the throttle in a 59-7 Class 5A playoff-opening win over No. 14 Evergreen Park on Saturday.

Grant McConkey took the first offensive snap of the game around right end, cut back to the left and accelerated down the middle of the field for a 51-yard touchdown as Sycamore went up, 7-0, early. McConkey later added a 31-yard rushing score in the third quarter.

“It set the tone for the rest of the game basically,” McConkey said. “Credit to my linemen; just made a hole and I ran through it.”

Defensively, the Spartans did not allow Evergreen Park to get going, with the Mustangs scoring only in the fourth quarter.

“We keep things pretty simple so they can play fast,” Sycamore coach Joe Ryan said. “There’s not a lot of confusion out there or any confusion for that matter, but I will say that I didn’t think, we did not play our best defensively [Saturday]; like we had been, so that gives us some things to work on.”

The Spartans (9-1) scored on each of their six possessions in the first half. On the Spartans’ second drive, a 37-yard McConkey run set up a 2-yard Nathaniel Altepeter touchdown run, one of two touchdowns for Altepeter.

The Sycamore offensive line found itself consistently getting to the linebackers.

Offensive lineman Hunter Cash said that lessening the effect of the Mustangs’ quick linebackers was a big part of the game plan.

“We were just trying to stop the linebackers and really move up with the linemen, and get to the second level,” Cash said.

A 46-yard pass to Manny Dominguez set up Altepeter’s second touchdown run as the Spartans went up, 21-0.

“We have the run game and then we pull the pass out of nowhere, and they’re not ready for it, and it’s been working for us,” McConkey said.

Dominguez later posted two first-down runs on a drive that ended in a 2-yard touchdown run and a 31-0 lead in the second quarter.

Time and again, the Spartans’ defenders put the Mustangs behind the chains with sacks and tackles for loss.

On consecutive plays in the second quarter, Zak Kozumplik and Jase Hayes each recorded a sack to force a Mustangs punt, which led to a field goal on Sycamore’s next possession.

“It’s always nice to have one guy making plays, but when there’s two, three, four, the more the merrier,” Hayes said. “It’s a huge confidence boost for the whole defense when you see your brothers making amazing plays out there.”

The Mustangs picked up two first downs on their opening drive after the McConkey touchdown, but Spartans defensive lineman Zechariah Hollingsworth made a stop on fourth down on a quarterback sneak.

Evergreen Park scored its only touchdown on a Devin Turner 30-yard completion to Sean Wilkinson late in the fourth quarter.

“They’re a good team. We didn’t play well. There’s your quote,” Evergreen Park coach Jerry Verde said.

Sycamore ran for 310 yards and had 181 yards through the air.

“It’s just devastating for them and good for us,” Cash said. “It’s fun for us, too, watching film.”

Ryan was animated about his squad’s blocking all around.

“What I’m excited about is our kids love to block,” Ryan said. “It doesn’t matter whether it’s a running back, a receiver, offensive lineman, tight end, quarterback, they love to block. When you have a team that’s willing to do that, they don’t care who’s running the ball. They want to get up and block, and that gets you to that second level. That gets you the big plays that you want to create.”

By the numbers: Gavin Crofoot took a tunnel screen pass 64 yards for a score in the second quarter. McConkey kicked a 22-yard field goal and eight extra points. De'Shaun Harris intercepted a pass, and Jacob O'Donnell had a fumble recovery. Kyle Antos had two sacks for the Spartans. In the second half, David Lane ran for a 5-yard touchdown, and Sam Carlson added a 13-yard rushing score.

Beyond the stats: The Spartans stayed in their under-center "wing-right" look the vast majority of the game, showing little need to mix up the offensive play calling much.

They said it: "They know what it's like and what it's about," Ryan said about playing Montini next week. "We played them last year, and we always believe it's a process, so we're not going to change up our practices. We just have to prepare for a really good team."

Up next: Sycamore will host No. 6 Montini in a rematch of a 21-17 loss in the playoffs a year ago. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. Saturday.