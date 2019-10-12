Crystal Lake planning commission to hear redevelopment proposal for historic church

The former Immanuel Lutheran School in Crystal Lake is one of the targeted areas of a residential redevelopment project. (Drew Zimmerman)

The historic Immanuel Lutheran Church, 178 McHenry Ave., and the former Faith Lutheran High School are the targets of a residential redevelopment proposal that will go before the Crystal Lake Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday.

The developer, True North Properties Inc., is proposing to convert the high school and adjacent Immanuel Lutheran buildings into 36 units, 28 of which will be in the main school building. To do so, the project will require rezoning of the site with a variation for the density.

Although major interior renovations will be completed, the exterior facades of the buildings will remain relatively unchanged.

The existing parking lot and residential driveways also will be used.

For a 36-unit proposal, 68 parking spaces will be needed. However, 84 parking spaces will be available on-site in addition to driveways and on-street parking.

The Rev. Larry Tieman – who announced last month that an agreement was in the works to sell the church – said the building, which was built in 1895, still will be in service through the end of the year.

The church holds services Saturday evenings for a small group and also is expected to host a Christmas Eve service. Tieman said he also hopes to hold a service once the building is decommissioned as a way to celebrate its history.

Faith Lutheran High School closed its doors in the spring after years of declining enrollment and financial struggles. About 25% of Faith Lutheran’s budget was funded by donations that came from association churches and their members.

About 10 years ago, Immanuel Lutheran built a school campus at 300 Pathway Court, behind Crystal Lake’s Jewel-Osco and Hobby Lobby, which is where Sunday morning services take place.

Immanuel Lutheran School also operates on the 64-acre site, and there are plans to build a new church there, as well.

The Planning and Zoning Commission is set to meet at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall, 100 W. Woodstock St.