The sign outside of the entrance for Hideaway Lakes Campgrounds off of Van Emmon Road in Bristol Township. (Katie Finlon)

Kendall County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a burglary to a residence at the Hide-A-Way Lakes campground in the 8000 block of Van Emmon Road in Oswego Township.

Police said the victim told deputies that numerous items were taken from his residence over the past three months while he was gone.