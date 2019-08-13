DeKalb County Police reports for Aug. 14, 2019

Note to readers: Information in police reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

City of DeKalb

• Nicole M. Albright, 33, of the 300 block of West Roosevelt Street, DeKalb, was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 7, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Edgar J. Flowers, 22, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 8, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Juwan D. Lenoir, 22, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 7, with obstructing identification and arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Kenneth S. Maxey, 23, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 7, with criminal trespass to land, aggravated battery, and aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon.

• Kelly S. Pedersen, 43, of the 200 block of River Drive, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 7, with criminal trespass to land and disorderly conduct.

• Cheramie L. Ricke, 39, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, Aug. 8, with possession of a controlled substance and arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Chiquita M. Walker, 31, of the 1000 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, Aug. 8, with battery.

City of Sycamore

• Jordan T. Williams, 23, of DeKalb, was charged Sunday, Aug. 11, with criminal trespass to land.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

• Brian Bialas, 21, of the 15000 block of Chicago Road, Sandwich, was charged Sunday, Aug. 11, with driving under the influence, driving with a blood-alcohol content over 0.08%, improper lane use and speeding.

• Aaron G. Velazquez, 60, of the 19000 block of Harmony Road, Marengo, was charged Saturday, Aug. 10, with driving under the influence, and driving 20 mph over the speed limit.

• Joshua J. Martin, 40, of the 1400 block of Dean Street, St. Charles, was charged with driving with suspended registration and arrested on an Ogle County warrant for failure to appear in court related to possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Kayla Colness, 31, of the 900 block of North 12th Street, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, Aug. 10, with driving under the influence, driving with a blood-alcohol content over 0.08%, improper lane usage and child endangerment.