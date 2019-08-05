Sheriff’s deputies arrest 36-year-old Joliet man on gun and aggravated assault charges

Kendall County sheriff’s deputies arrested Justin H. Ford, 36, of the 8000 bock of Sawyer Court, Joliet, at 5:48 a.m. Aug. 4 in the 8000 block of Van Emmon Road in Bristol Township on charges of aggravated assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Deputies said they were summoned to Hideaway Lakes Campground while responding to a report of a man who had pointed a handgun at another individual.

Ford faces an additional charge of not having a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card, according to deputies.

Deputies said they are continuing their investigation into the incident.

This was the second incident within 24 hours at the campground. The report comes after a previous incident where a resident of Hideaway Lakes Campground appeared to be hit by a car and died while walking through the campground near his residence late Saturday, Aug. 3. That investigation also continues.