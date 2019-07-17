July 12, 2024
News - DeKalb County
News - DeKalb CountyAlerts | Daily ChronicleBusiness | Daily ChronicleBreaking | Daily ChronicleCrime & Courts | Daily ChronicleCrime Brief | Daily ChronicleEducation | Daily ChronicleElection | Daily ChronicleGovernment | Daily ChronicleLocal News | Daily ChronicleMarketing | Daily ChronicleNation & World | Daily ChroniclePolice Reports | Daily ChronicleState | Daily Chronicle
News - DeKalb County

DeKalb County police reports for July 18, 2019

By Shaw Local News Network
A City of DeKalb Police vehicle displayed National Night Out held at the Target parking lot in DeKalb on Tuesday, August 4, 2015.

A City of DeKalb Police vehicle (Shaw Local News Network)

• Terril L. Myers, 46, of the 1500 block of Elmwood Avenue, DeKalb, was arrested Tuesday, July 9, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Charles E. Anderson, 65, of the 100 block of Evans Avenue, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, July 10, with obstructing justice.

• Terrence L. Craft, 33, of the 800 block of Russell Road, DeKalb, was arrested Wednesday, July 10, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Edgar J. Flowers, 22,of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Wednesday, July 10, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Kejuan Glass, 19, of the 800 block of Crane Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, July 11, with obstructing identification and arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Gavin P. Fiedler, 23, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, July 11, with theft, retail theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Nathan H. Myers, 35, of the 400 block of Haish Boulevard, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, July 11, with theft.

• Duane J. Garcia, 42, of the 400 block of College Avenue, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, July 11, with domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

• Jody M. Quinn, 33, of the 200 block of Augusta Avenue, DeKalb, was arrested Friday, July 12, on two warrants for failure to appear in court.

• Jonathan A. Arellano, 22, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Friday, July 12, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Jalisa L. Seward, 22, of the 4500 block of Calvados Circle, Rockford, was arrested Friday, July 12, on a warrant for failure to appear in court and charged with driving on a suspended license.

• Devin D. Thompson, 23, of the 400 block of Haish Boulevard, DeKalb, was charged Friday, July 12, with obstructing justice.

• Tia M. Gentry, 32, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, July 13, with battery and arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Marcus L. Johnson, 37, of the 1100 block of Lewis Street, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, July 13, with driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Kanesha L. Kizer, 21, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, July 13, with criminal damage to property and battery.

• Patricia N. Nichols, 32, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, July 13, with resisting a police officer and arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Police ReportsDeKalb CountyDeKalb County Sheriff's OfficeDeKalb Police Department
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois