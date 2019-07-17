DeKalb County police reports for July 18, 2019

• Terril L. Myers, 46, of the 1500 block of Elmwood Avenue, DeKalb, was arrested Tuesday, July 9, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Charles E. Anderson, 65, of the 100 block of Evans Avenue, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, July 10, with obstructing justice.

• Terrence L. Craft, 33, of the 800 block of Russell Road, DeKalb, was arrested Wednesday, July 10, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Edgar J. Flowers, 22,of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Wednesday, July 10, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Kejuan Glass, 19, of the 800 block of Crane Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, July 11, with obstructing identification and arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Gavin P. Fiedler, 23, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, July 11, with theft, retail theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Nathan H. Myers, 35, of the 400 block of Haish Boulevard, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, July 11, with theft.

• Duane J. Garcia, 42, of the 400 block of College Avenue, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, July 11, with domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

• Jody M. Quinn, 33, of the 200 block of Augusta Avenue, DeKalb, was arrested Friday, July 12, on two warrants for failure to appear in court.

• Jonathan A. Arellano, 22, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Friday, July 12, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Jalisa L. Seward, 22, of the 4500 block of Calvados Circle, Rockford, was arrested Friday, July 12, on a warrant for failure to appear in court and charged with driving on a suspended license.

• Devin D. Thompson, 23, of the 400 block of Haish Boulevard, DeKalb, was charged Friday, July 12, with obstructing justice.

• Tia M. Gentry, 32, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, July 13, with battery and arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Marcus L. Johnson, 37, of the 1100 block of Lewis Street, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, July 13, with driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Kanesha L. Kizer, 21, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, July 13, with criminal damage to property and battery.

• Patricia N. Nichols, 32, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, July 13, with resisting a police officer and arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.