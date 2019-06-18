DeKalb County Police Reports for June 21, 2019

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb Police Department

• Aaron P. Brown, 59, of the 300 block of Manning Drive, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, June 19, with domestic battery.

• Keith B. Clough, 23, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, June 19, with retail theft.

• Romale A. Cook, 22, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Tuesday, June 18, on a warrant of failure to appear in court and charged with driving on a suspended license and possession of marijuana.

• Deon D. Gallman, 21, of the 800 block of Russell Road, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, June 18, with violating probation and obstructing identification.

• Kristen A. Jarmusz, 26, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Monday, June 17, on a warrant of failure to appear in court.

• Kelly C. Kangas, 50, of the 300 block of North First Street, DeKalb, was charged Monday, June 17, with driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Erin M. McNelis, 23, of the 900 block of Sunnymeade Trail, DeKalb, was arrested Monday, June 17, on a warrant for failure to appear in court and charged with driving on a suspended license.

• Samir S. Mohammad, 23, of the 2400 block of Williams Way, DeKalb, was arrested Monday, June 17, on a warrant of failure to appear in court.

• Michael J. Stewart, 30, of the 800 block of Kimberly Drive, DeKalb, was charged Monday, June 17, with criminal trespass to land and violating Illinois Vehicle Code.

• Philip G. Turner, 35, of the 300 block of North First Street, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, June 18, with domestic battery.

• Jonathan A. Arellano, 21, of the 700 block of West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Sunday, June 16, on a warrant of failure to appear in court.

• Eric Eugene Brown, 24, of the 500 block of Normal Road, DeKalb, was charged Friday, June 14, with battery.

• Dennis D. Chester, 30, of the 1000 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Friday, June 14, with criminal trespass to land and driving on a suspended license.

• Eaton M. Tremaine, 24, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, June 15, with criminal trespass to land.

• Tamajah S. Harris, 18, of the 3100 block of North First Street, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, June 15, with domestic battery.

• Amber D. Kelly, 32, of the 800 block of Greenbrier Road, DeKalb, was charged Friday, June 14, with disorderly conduct.

• Jamie T. Lamm, 29, of the 1300 block of Chestnut Street, DeKalb, was charged Friday, June 14, with domestic battery, aggravated domestic battery, resisting a police officer and possession of a controlled substance.

• Ronald M. Moore, 40, a transient of DeKalb, was charged Saturday, June 15, with retail theft, aggravated battery and criminal trespass to land.

• Shamont A. Slaughter, 23, of the 1600 block of June Way, Chicago, was charged Sunday, June 16, with battery.

• Lawrence W. Victory, 28, of the 800 block of Greenbrier Road, DeKalb, was charged Friday, June 14, with retail theft and disorderly conduct.

DeKalb County

• Alfredo Pizano, 21, of the 500 block of Clifford Avenue, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, June 20, with aggravated driving under the influence, driving under the influence, driving without headlights and driving on a suspended license.

• Thomas J. Pattalio, 31, of the 12000 block of Twin Oaks Court, Sycamore, was charged Sunday, June 16, with domestic battery.

• Touny Underhile, 32, of the 800 block of Christopher Street, Plano, was charged Sunday, June 16, with driving under the influence, improper lane use and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Nicholas Dalki, 22, of the 100 block of Forest Lane, Paw Paw, was charged Saturday, June 15, with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and speeding.

• Lynette Widman, 53, of the 1300 block of North Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, was arrested Friday, June 14, on a warrant of failure to appear in court related to retail theft.