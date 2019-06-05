DeKalb County Police Reports for June 6, 2019

DeKalb Police Department

• Jason E. Bock, 20, of the 500 block of Iowa Avenue, Aurora, was arrested Sunday, June 2, on two warrants for failure to appear in court.

• Olivia Hope Cain, 22, of the 1300 block of West Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, May 30, with domestic battery.

• Denise R. Greathouse, 53, of the 900 block of Huffman Court, DeKalb, was charged Friday, May 31, with domestic battery.

• Michael J. Hayes, 34, of the 2500 block of North Mannheim Road, Franklin Park, was charged Saturday, June 1 with domestic battery and violating bail bond relating to a family member.

• Michael L. Johnson, 37, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Friday, May 31, with theft.

• Keisha L. Pride, 34, of the 800 block of Russell Road, DeKalb, was arrested Thursday, May 30, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Sean B. Thomas, 50, a transient of DeKalb, was charged Friday, May 31, with criminal trespass to land.

• Jordan T. Williams, 22, of the 300 block of Augusta Avenue, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, June 2, with criminal trespass to a residence.