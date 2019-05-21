DeKalb County police reports for May 21, 2019

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Northern Illinois University

• Noah T. Ransom, 34, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Friday, May 17, with driving under the influence.

DeKalb County Sheriff

• Rebecca Noun, 34, of the 500 block of Heritage Lane, Plano, was charged Saturday, May 18, with driving under the influence, improper lane use, and no front registration plate.

• Jason Harjung, 40, of the 200 block of North State Street, Genoa, was charged Saturday, May 18, with driving under the influence and improper lane use.

• Craig D. Caroll, 52, of the 200 block of South Genoa Street, Genoa, was charged Saturday, May 18, with driving under the influence.

Sycamore Police Department

• Jennifer L. Allred, 35, of Aurora, was arrested Sunday, May 19, on warrants out of Kane and DuPage County relating to retail theft, possession of controlled substance, and obstruction of evidence. She was charged with driving on a suspended license, operating uninsured, having expired registration, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Tyler Z. Hyde, 23, of Sycamore, was charged Sunday, May 19, with domestic battery and resisting a peace officer.

• Rodrigo N. Tapia, 23, of Elgin, was charged Thursday, May 16, with reckless driving, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, driving too fast for conditions, improper lane use, and speeding more than 35 mph over the posted limit.