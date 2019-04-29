AJ Freund home: Dispute over foreclosure of accused murderers’ Crystal Lake home continues

Balloons, stuffed animals, and candles are some of the items left on the front yard to remember the life of Andrew "AJ" Freund at 94 Dole Ave. on Friday in Crystal Lake. (Matthew Apgar)

After failing to keep up with mortgage and property tax payments, a Crystal Lake man and woman could lose the home where they allegedly beat and killed their 5-year-old son.

The parents of AJ Freund – JoAnn Cunningham and Andrew Freund Sr. – defaulted on the mortgage for their 94 Dole Ave. home on March 1, 2018, court records show. They also failed to pay 2016 and 2017 property taxes, according to court documents and county records.

On March 14, 2017, Homes Sites LLC gave Cunningham and Freund a $100,000 loan, but they defaulted on payments the following year. The lenders subsequently filed for foreclosure on July 20, citing defaulted payments in the amount of $98,909.

Freund originally bought the property for $137,500 in 1990, records show. Although he successfully disputed a Nov. 21 ruling that allowed for foreclosure and sale of the property, the lenders are again looking to foreclose, claiming Freund and Cunningham haven’t properly disputed the allegations against them, or shown proof of payments. The pair must respond to the mortgage lender within 28 days, or risk losing their home.

A hearing is scheduled to take place in McHenry County court on May 10.

Freund and Cunningham lived together at 94 Dole Ave., Crystal Lake – the last place AJ was seen before his reported disappearance April 18. He was found buried in a shallow grave on Wednesday.

Freund and Cunningham remained in custody at the McHenry County jail Monday evening, facing first-degree murder and other charges in connection with AJ’s death.

In addition to fighting the foreclosure of their home, Cunningham and Freund were found in October to be in violation of several city codes pertaining to debris, litter and outside house maintenance, city records show.

In December 2018, they were again held in default and found liable for property violations including garbage, grass and weed maintenance, fence repair, inoperable vehicles, staining and mold on siding, peeling paint, roof and gutter repair, and window maintenance, records show.